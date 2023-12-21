Petrobras (PBR) Considers Increasing Stake in Braskem to Aid Sale

Petrobras PBR, the state-run Brazilian oil giant, is currently navigating a complex landscape as it explores strategic options amid growing controversies surrounding its petrochemical subsidiary, Braskem. According to recent developments, Petrobras is considering increasing its stake in Braskem in order to facilitate a sale to foreign buyers.

The Braskem Spotlight Intensifies

The spotlight on Braskem has intensified due to the ongoing investigations linked to the sinking ground in Maceio, Alagoas state, where the company operates rock salt mines. Evacuations in affected neighborhoods have been underway since 2018, raising concerns about the environmental and operational practices of the petrochemical producer.

Political Involvement and Key Discussions

Insiders familiar with the matter revealed that discussions regarding Petrobras' potential stake increase in Braskem were brought to light during a high-profile meeting involving key political figures — Brazil’s president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, speaker of the House Arthur Lira and senator Renan Calheiros. The discussions included considerations of Petrobras contributing additional resources to strengthen its position for a potential sale to international buyers.

According to a source close to the discussions, president Lula said, “If Petrobras needs to contribute additional resources to strengthen its position for purchase by international funds, that's the move."

ADNOC's Offer and Petrobras' Dilemma

In November, an Abu Dhabi-based oil company, ADNOC, presented an offer to acquire a stake in Braskem from conglomerate Novonor (formerly Odebrecht). Petrobras, currently holding 36.1% of Braskem's total capital and 47% of its voting capital, has preferential rights to purchase Novonor's stake. Additionally, Petrobras has the option to tag along in the ADNOC deal and sell its stake.

Due Diligence and Strategic Deliberations

PBR responded to inquiries by emphasizing that it is actively conducting due diligence on Braskem "for the possible exercise of tag along or preemptive rights in the event of the sale of the shares held by Novonor." As Petrobras' management and board of directors deliberate on the strategic moves, the situation remains volatile.

The unfolding saga between Petrobras and Braskem has captivated the industry's attention, with investors eagerly awaiting the resolution of this intricate situation. The Brazilian oil giant's potential stake increase in Braskem and the involvement of international funds add a layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative.

Conclusion

Petrobras stands at a key juncture as it navigates the complexities surrounding its petrochemical subsidiary, Braskem. The environmental and operational challenges faced by Braskem, coupled with political discussions and international offers, contribute to the intricate landscape that Petrobras must navigate. The strategic decisions made by Petrobras in the coming days will undoubtedly shape the future of both companies and leave a lasting impact on Brazil’s oil industry.

