Petrobras Grants Final Investment for Sergipe Deepwater Project Module 2

Petrobras PBR, a Brazilian oil and gas company, has approved the final investment decision (“FID”) for the Sergipe Deepwater Project Module 2 (SEAP II). This marks a pivotal moment in the company’s efforts to expand domestic energy production and boost the nation’s energy security. The SEAP II project, located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, represents a strategic move to open a new production frontier in Brazil’s Northeast region, focusing on significant offshore oil and gas reserves.

Overview of the SEAP II Project

The SEAP II project targets high-quality light oil reserves in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, specifically in the Budião, Budião Northwest, and Budião Southeast fields. These deposits are located approximately 80 kilometers from the coast within the BM-SEAL-4, BM-SEAL-4A, and BM-SEAL-10 concessions. Petrobras operates the BM-SEAL-4 concession with a 75% stake, in partnership with ONGC Campos Limitada, which holds 25%. The company also holds 100% control over the BM-SEAL-4A and BM-SEAL-10 concessions.

The quality of the oil in these fields is notable, with an API gravity ranging from 38 to 41 degrees, placing it in the category of light crude oil. This type of oil is highly sought after due to its low density and ease of refining, which enhances its market appeal.

FPSO Contract and Production Goals

A key element of the SEAP II project is the development of a Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (“FPSO”) unit. Petrobras is contracting the FPSO under the Build, Operate, Transfer (“BOT”) model, which ensures that the project is both flexible and sustainable in the long term. The FPSO will have a production capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and a gas processing capacity of 12 million cubic meters per day.

Negotiations for the FPSO contract are expected to conclude in the first half of 2026, with first oil production anticipated in 2030. This aligns with Petrobras’ 2026-2030 Business Plan, which outlines a series of ambitious projects aimed at increasing oil production and enhancing Brazil’s role in the global energy market.

Strategic Importance of the SEAP II Project

The SEAP II project is of significant strategic value for Brazil’s energy landscape. The Northeast region, particularly Sergipe and Alagoas, will benefit greatly from the development of this project, as it opens up new frontiers for production in deep-water offshore fields. The project will also contribute to Brazil’s energy security by increasing the availability of domestic gas reserves, which is crucial for meeting the country’s growing energy demands.

Furthermore, the project is expected to generate a substantial economic impact in the region. It will provide new opportunities for local businesses, create jobs, and stimulate infrastructure development, ultimately benefiting the states of Sergipe and Alagoas. The addition of SEAP II to Petrobras’ portfolio aligns with the company’s broader efforts to maintain its leadership in the Brazilian offshore oil and gas industry.

Technological Innovation and Deep-Water Exploration

The important aspect of the SEAP II project is its commitment to pushing technological boundaries. The development will set a new deep-water production milestone in Brazil, with operations planned at depths exceeding 2,500 meters — reaching up to 3,000 meters in some areas. While operating at this depth poses meaningful engineering challenges, it also creates substantial opportunities for technological innovation in deepwater production.

Petrobras aims to integrate state-of-the-art technologies into the project, including advanced drilling techniques, subsea production systems and efficient gas processing technologies. This commitment to innovation will enhance Brazil’s capabilities in deep-water oil and gas exploration, positioning the country as a leader in the global offshore energy sector.

SEAP I: A Precursor to SEAP II

In addition to SEAP II, Petrobras has already made substantial progress with SEAP I, another significant deep-water project in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin. The SEAP I covers fields such as Agulhinha, Agulhinha Oeste, Cavala, and Palombeta, located in the BM-SEAL-10 and BM-SEAL-11 concessions. Petrobras operates BM-SEAL-10 with 100% ownership, while it holds a 60% stake in BM-SEAL-11, in partnership with IBV Brasil Petróleo LTDA.

The success of SEAP I has laid the groundwork for SEAP II, establishing a proven track record in the region and demonstrating Petrobras’ capability in managing large-scale offshore projects. Together, these projects highlight Petrobras' commitment to maintaining a dominant position in the Brazilian offshore sector.

Expanding Gas Production Capacity

An important aspect of both the SEAP I and SEAP II projects is the substantial volume of natural gas that they will bring to the market. SEAP II, for instance, has the potential to produce up to 18 million cubic meters of gas per day, further bolstering Brazil’s domestic gas supply. This increased gas production will help diversify Brazil’s energy matrix and provide a more stable and sustainable energy source for both the industrial sector and consumers across the country.

Conclusion: A New Horizon for Brazil’s Energy Sector

The approval of the SEAP II project marks an Important step in Petrobras’ efforts to expand its offshore oil and gas operations in Brazil. With its significant reserves, cutting-edge technology, and potential for local economic growth, SEAP II is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of Brazil’s energy landscape. As Petrobras proceeds with the development of this game-changing project, it will undoubtedly set new standards for deep-water exploration, production, and technological innovation in the global oil-energy sector.

