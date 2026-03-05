Petrobras Gets Green Light to Import Argentine Vaca Muerta Gas

Petrobras PBR has received formal authorization from Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (“ANP”) to import natural gas from Argentina’s prolific Vaca Muerta shale formation, according to Oil & Gas Journal. The approval allows Brazil’s state-controlled energy giant to begin sourcing gas from the massive Vaca Muerta shale formation, signaling a clear shift away from the country’s historic dependence on Bolivian supply.

The approval comes under Resolution SIM-ANP No. 737/2025, which permits Petrobras to import up to 180 million cubic meters of natural gas per year, with contractual peaks reaching 2 million cubic meters per day (MMcmd). While these volumes are relatively small compared with Brazil’s overall demand, the move carries significant strategic weight.

The agreement stems from a bilateral energy framework signed in late 2024, which outlines an ambitious roadmap for cross-border pipeline trade. By 2030, the two countries aim to scale Argentine gas exports to Brazil to as much as 30 MMcmd, fundamentally reshaping the Southern Cone gas market.

Vaca Muerta: The Engine of Argentina’s Gas Export Ambitions

At the center of this emerging energy partnership lies Vaca Muerta, one of the world’s most significant unconventional shale resources located in Argentina’s Neuquén Basin. Over the past decade, the formation has evolved into a global focal point for shale gas development due to its vast reserves and rapidly improving production efficiency.

The surge in output from Vaca Muerta has been driven by horizontal drilling technology and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing, techniques that enable producers to unlock gas trapped in dense shale rock formations. These technological advances have allowed Argentina to dramatically expand unconventional production, transforming the country from a seasonal gas importer into a potential regional exporter.

For Argentina, the opportunity is profound. The ability to export pipeline gas to neighboring markets provides a stable revenue stream while supporting continued investment in shale development. As production from Vaca Muerta grows, Argentina is positioning itself as a central energy supplier for South America.

Brazil’s Strategic Demand for Affordable Pipeline Gas

Brazil’s natural gas consumption currently ranges between 65 MMcmd and 70 MMcmd, driven largely by industrial demand, electricity generation and petrochemical manufacturing. The country has long relied on a mix of domestic offshore production, Bolivian pipeline imports and liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) shipments to meet its energy needs.

However, LNG imports often expose Brazil to volatile international prices, particularly during periods of tight global supply. To mitigate this risk, Brazil’s 10-year energy expansion plan emphasizes expanding access to lower-cost regional pipeline gas.

Argentine supply from Vaca Muerta offers precisely that opportunity. Pipeline gas transported across neighboring countries is generally more cost-competitive than LNG, while also enhancing regional energy security. For Brazil’s industrial sector — especially in the southeastern area, the country’s primary manufacturing hub —reliable pipeline gas could help reduce operating costs and strengthen competitiveness.

Declining Bolivian Production Reshapes Regional Supply

Brazil’s pivot toward Argentine gas is also closely tied to the structural decline in Bolivia’s natural gas production, which historically served as the country’s primary pipeline supplier. A decade ago, Bolivia exported significant volumes through the Gasbol pipeline, a major cross-border infrastructure link connecting Bolivian fields to Brazilian markets.

Production levels in Bolivia have steadily fallen from approximately 61 MMcmd in 2014 to below 30 MMcmd by 2025. Declining reserves, limited exploration success and underinvestment in upstream development have constrained the country’s ability to sustain long-term export commitments.

As the Bolivian supply tightens, Brazil has increasingly sought alternative sources to secure future demand. Argentine shale gas now represents the most promising regional replacement, particularly as Vaca Muerta continues expanding its output capacity.

Pipeline Infrastructure Enables the New Gas Route

The emerging supply route connecting Argentina to Brazil relies on a combination of existing pipeline infrastructure and newly adapted transmission systems. Gas produced in Vaca Muerta travels north through Argentina’s domestic pipeline network before reaching Bolivia.

From there, the gas enters the Gasbol pipeline, which historically transported Bolivian gas south into Brazil. The pipeline’s established capacity and strategic location make it a practical conduit for the reverse flow of Argentine gas.

Bolivia is expected to benefit from the arrangement by collecting transportation tariffs for the gas volumes that transit through its territory. This new role as a transit country could partially offset the economic impact of declining domestic production.

Gasoducto Norte Reversal Unlocks Export Potential

A key technical milestone enabling Argentine exports was the Gasoducto Norte reversal project, completed between 2024 and 2025. The infrastructure upgrade transformed the pipeline’s direction of flow, allowing gas from the Neuquén Basin to reach northern Argentina.

Previously, the system primarily transported Bolivian gas southward into Argentine markets. With the reversal complete, Vaca Muerta gas can now travel north toward regional export routes.

This development dramatically improves Argentina’s ability to connect its shale resources with neighboring markets. It also strengthens the feasibility of long-distance pipeline trade throughout the Southern Cone, linking Argentina’s unconventional production to both Bolivia and Brazil.

Regional Energy Integration Gains Momentum

The Petrobras authorization signals more than a simple import contract. It reflects the broader emergence of South America’s energy integration, where regional resources are increasingly shared across borders through interconnected pipeline networks.

For Argentina, expanding exports helps monetize vast shale reserves while stabilizing the country’s energy sector. For Brazil, access to competitively priced pipeline gas supports industrial growth and energy security. Bolivia, despite declining production, retains strategic importance as a transit hub within the regional gas system.

Together, these dynamics are reshaping the Southern Cone gas market into a more interconnected ecosystem driven by infrastructure, market demand and unconventional resource development.

Long-Term Implications for the Southern Cone Gas Market

Looking ahead, the potential scale of Argentine gas exports to Brazil could be transformative. If the bilateral framework achieves its target of 30 MMcmd by 2030, Vaca Muerta could become one of the most important energy supply sources for Brazil’s industrial economy.

Such growth would require continued investment in pipeline infrastructure, compression capacity and upstream development within the Neuquén Basin. Yet the underlying fundamentals remain strong: abundant shale resources in Argentina and rising demand in Brazil.

The Petrobras import authorization, therefore, represents an early but decisive step toward a new regional energy architecture. As unconventional gas production expands and cross-border infrastructure evolves, South America’s gas trade is entering a new phase — one defined by cooperation, resource optimization and a more integrated energy future.

