Petrobras Expands Offshore Capabilities With Baker Hughes Partnership

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ PBR commitment to technological leadership and operational excellence is reinforced through its multi-year partnership with Baker Hughes Company BKR, focused on extending the deployment of the Blue Marlin and Blue Orca offshore stimulation vessels, which will optimize Brazil’s offshore oil and gas production.

These state-of-the-art vessels will also deliver advanced chemical treatments and support for both brownfield and greenfield well developments, which is foundational to maximizing productivity across Brazil’s world-class pre- and post-salt fields.

Petrobras continues to scale its pre-salt output, which is among the highest-margin assets globally, thereby increasing its second-quarter 2025 production by 5% sequentially. Additionally, the company’s 2025-2029 plan targets 3,200 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with over 80% of volumes sourced from pre-salt fields. These reservoirs are economical with better productivity, making them resilient even in a weaker oil price environment. By utilizing such specialist assets, Petrobras ensures continued optimization in well construction, stimulation and field recovery, directly contributing to the nation’s energy security.

Commitment to Safety, Sustainability & Localization

The partnership reflects Petrobras’ stringent standards for health, safety and environment (HSE) in offshore operations. Recent recognition of the Blue Marlin and Blue Orca for over 650 consecutive perfect HSE days showcases the emphasis on operational safety and environmental responsibility in the company’s strategy. Additionally, by insisting that the majority of chemicals used in these operations are sourced locally, Petrobras strengthens Brazil’s energy supply chain, creating jobs and value domestically while reducing logistical risks — a clear demonstration of the company’s localization agenda.

Strategic Importance of Blue Marlin & Blue Orca Stimulation Vessels

Stimulation vessels are essential for boosting production efficiency and minimizing costly downtime in offshore operations. Blue Marlin and Blue Orca have built strong legacies in Brazil, with their skilled crews and advanced capabilities playing a key role in making Petrobras’ pre-salt fields some of the most productive globally. This new agreement will strengthen Baker Hughes’ Mature Assets Solutions strategy, helping it to extend Petrobras’ offshore field life, increase recovery and deliver greater value to stakeholders.

Equipped with expert crews, onboard laboratories, high-pressure pumping systems and ample chemical storage, the vessels are designed to deliver tailored chemical treatments for each well. Their ability to perform multiple stimulation operations without needing to resupply at port ensures reliable, on-demand support while reducing nonproductive time across offshore production assets.

Enabling Future-Ready Energy Solutions

By integrating dynamic, modular infrastructure and digital innovation — such as remote-operated completion systems and AI-driven analytics — Petrobras, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is pushing the offshore sector toward enhanced efficiency and agility. These investments enable the company not only to optimize its current assets but also to prepare for emerging challenges, ensuring the longevity and stability of its offshore operations. The ability of stimulation vessels to provide on-demand services without frequent port calls is critical for minimizing downtime and delivering reliable production to the Brazilian economy.

Leading Through Strategic Partnerships

Petrobras’ alliance with Baker Hughes stands as a model for how energy companies can navigate shifting industry dynamics by combining advanced technology with active support for national interests. This approach delivers greater value, supports economic development and sets the foundation for ongoing leadership as the company adapts to global and local energy trends.

Petrobras remains focused on enhancing recovery, extending the life of its world-class fields and driving long-term value creation for Brazil and its stakeholders.

