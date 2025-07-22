Petrobras Deepens Its Roots in Buzios Field With a New Well Drilling

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR has begun drilling a new well, 9-BUZ-103D-RJS, in the Buzios Field in Brazil’s prolific Campos Basin. The operation is happening at a water depth of 1,700 meters, highlighting the technical depth and ambition of Brazil’s national oil company in the pre-salt frontier. The drillship Atlantic Zonda, operated by Ventura Offshore and owned by Eldorado Drilling, is spearheading the project.

Petrobras is one of Latin America’s largest publicly-traded oil companies, which dominates Brazil’s oil and gas sector. The company produces most of Brazil’s crude oil and natural gas and accounts for almost the entire refining capacity of the country. With the company’s encouraging portfolio of investments, particularly in Brazil’s pre-salt reservoirs that lie in the Campos and Santos basins in deep and ultra-deep water, the country’s energy outlook looks positive.

Petrobras' aggressive development of the Buzios field, the largest deepwater oil field in the world, positions it for substantial long-term growth. Buzios is expected to reach 2 million barrels per day by 2030, representing an unmatched production scale. Petrobras’ continuous drilling operations in various areas of this field create a positive trajectory to boost its oil production volumes, helping to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Atlantic Zonda Drillship

The seventh-generation Atlantic Zonda drillship is under a three-year drilling contract with Petrobras with an option to extend for another three years. The Atlantic Zonda is operated by Ventura Offshore under marketing and operating agreements with its owner, Eldorado Drilling. The drillship is a full dual-activity rig, featuring Managed Pressure Drilling capabilities.

Recent Discoveries

The new drilling move continues Petrobras' push in one of the most promising oil-producing regions offshore Brazil. Just earlier this year, the company struck oil in another Buzios well (9-BUZ-99D-RJS), identifying a new accumulation beneath the main reservoir, further validating the field’s vast untapped potential.

More Drilling in Campos and Santos Basins

Beyond Buzios, Petrobras is ramping up its activities across the broader pre-salt zone. The company recently resumed drilling in the Agua Marinha block, restarting operations at wildcat well 1-BRSA-1401D-RJS. Simultaneously, it has drilled well 3-BRSA-1400A-SPS in the Aram block of the Santos Basin, another hotspot in Brazil’s offshore oil map.

Why it Matters

This string of drilling campaigns showcases Petrobras' confidence in Brazil's pre-salt layer, a region that continues to deliver both technically and commercially. As the company drills deeper and wider across the Campos and Santos basins, it sets the stage for more discoveries that could further boost Brazil’s energy dominance on the global stage.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras, is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil.

