Petrobras Bets Big on Rio's Refining Commitment With Major Projects

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR is making bold strides in revitalizing Brazil’s downstream sector. It announced a sweeping $33 billion reais ($6 billion) investment plan centered in Rio de Janeiro. Through integrated refining, petrochemical and renewable fuel initiatives, the company aims to boost domestic fuel supply, support energy transition goals and stimulate industrial synergy across the value chain.

Boaventura and Reduc: The Heart of Integration

The core of the initiative lies in connecting the Boaventura Energy Complex in Itaboraí with the Duque de Caxias Refinery (Reduc). Together, these projects represent a R$26 billion investment, which is already included under Petrobras’ 2025-2029 Business Plan, wherein the service packages are currently in the bidding phase. Once operational, this infrastructure will enhance S-10 diesel output by 76,000 barrels per day (bpd), 56,000 bpd from quality improvements and 20,000 bpd from additional capacity. The project will also increase jet fuel production by 20,000 bpd and expand Group II lubricants output by 12,000 bpd.

Boaventura will also host a state-of-the-art biojet fuel facility producing 19,000 bpd of sustainable fuels, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (“HVO”) and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”), alongside two 400 MW gas-fired thermoelectric plants. The power plants are designed to integrate with the nearby Itaboraí gas processing unit, participating in future capacity reserve auctions.

Circular Economy and Decarbonization at Reduc

At Reduc, Petrobras is exploring a lubricant oil re-refining unit with a monthly capacity of 30,000 m3 (6,300 bpd). This would enable the reuse of waste oil into high-value products, in line with circular economy practices. The facility has already gained regulatory approval for a co-processing test.

Reduc is also pushing renewable fuel production. A pilot to blend 1.2% corn oil into jet fuel has been successfully completed, paving the way for 10,000 bpd commercial-scale production. Diesel R5 with 5% renewable content is already in production and a Diesel R7 with 7% blend is under testing, reinforcing Petrobras’ ambition for low-carbon fuels.

In parallel, Petrobras plans to modernize its on-site power infrastructure with a new thermal plant to replace outdated steam and power generation equipment with investments of up to R$860 million. The company also plans to spend up to R$2.4 billion on maintenance shutdowns between 2025 and 2029 to ensure operational safety and efficiency.

Expanding Petrochemicals and Strategic Partnerships

Petrobras is also eyeing new petrochemical capabilities. Studies are underway for the local production of acetic acid and monoethylene glycol at Boaventura, materials that Brazil currently imports.

Braskem, a Petrobras affiliate, is expected to invest around R$4 billion in expanding its polyethylene plant. The project, which is subject to necessary approvals by Braskem's governance bodies, hinges on increased gas flow from Route 3 and aims to add 230,000 tons per year of production capacity.

The partnership between Petrobras and Braskem is strengthening, particularly as both seek to shift from naphtha to gas-based feedstocks like ethane for a competitive edge. Talks are also underway to supply Braskem’s Bahia operations with domestic gas, further reducing import reliance.

Looking Ahead: Gas Supply, Renewables and National Reach

Petrobras’ current focus is on boosting domestic gas availability. Reactivating shut-in gas wells and pursuing integration with Argentina and Bolivia are part of a broader strategy to lower prices and meet rising demand from Brazil’s expanding digital and industrial sectors.

Beyond Rio de Janeiro, Petrobras is preparing to invest in the second refining train at RNEST in Pernambuco (R$8 billion) and resume fertilizer production (R$6 billion). The company also plans a new bidding round to convert units at the Presidente Bernardes refinery for renewable fuel output.

As Petrobras sets its sights on a cleaner, more self-sufficient energy future, these investments reflect a decisive commitment to modernization, sustainability and long-term national benefit. The company's business plan also foresees a capex of $17 billion in the refining, transportation and commercialization area between 2025 and 2029.

