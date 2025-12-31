Petrobras Awards $150M Long-Term RSV Contract to DOF Group

Petrobras PBR, the state-run oil and gas giant of Brazil, has awarded a significant new contract to DOF Group ASA, a Norwegian supply shipping company. This new four-year agreement, valued at approximately $150 million, sees the deployment of the Skandi Commander, a highly advanced remotely operated support vessel (“RSV”). The contract, which is set to commence in January 2027, marks an important step in strengthening Petrobras’ ongoing offshore operations and its collaboration with DOF Group, a trusted partner in the Oil and Energy sector.

This latest deal builds upon DOF Group's impressive track record in securing long-term contracts with Petrobras. The award follows a competitive tender process similar to six previous RSV contracts awarded to DOF Group, further setting the company’s place in Brazil’s rapidly evolving offshore market.

Technological Edge: Skandi Commander’s Unique Capabilities

The Skandi Commander is equipped with some of the most sophisticated technology available for offshore support vessels today. Unlike traditional vessels, this vessel boasts both a Remote Operated Vehicle (“ROV”) and a unique Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (“AUV”). The incorporation of an AUV into this contract is a major innovation, as it provides Petrobras with enhanced underwater inspection and maintenance capabilities.

The ROV will be used for critical subsea activities, such as asset inspection and maintenance tasks. Meanwhile, the AUV will help Petrobras streamline underwater surveys, providing high-quality data in even the most challenging offshore environments. The AUV's autonomous features enable more efficient operations, reducing the need for human intervention in hazardous underwater conditions and ultimately driving down costs.

The versatility and efficiency offered by the Skandi Commander are indispensable for Petrobras, which operates in some of the most demanding offshore conditions globally. The vessel's multi-functional capability allows it to perform a wide range of tasks, including pipeline inspection, underwater construction and environmental monitoring, crucial for maintaining the integrity and safety of Petrobras' infrastructure.

Strategic Milestone for DOF Group in Brazil

This contract also marks a key milestone in DOF Group's history in Brazil. Celebrating 25 years of operations in the country, DOF Group has consistently demonstrated its ability to provide high-performance offshore vessels that meet the growing demands of Petrobras. The Skandi Commander contract further sets the long-term relationship between DOF Group and Petrobras, one of the world’s largest and most influential oil companies.

DOF Group's fleet in Brazil now consists of multiple vessels on firm contracts, many of which extend beyond 2030. These long-term contracts provide the company with a solid foundation for continued growth, ensuring a strong financial position and enabling further investment in fleet development. The contract backlog in Brazil has now exceeded $2 billion, positioning DOF Group as one of the most prominent players in the Brazilian offshore market.

Competitive Advantage of Long-Term Contracts

Securing long-term contracts like this one is a strategic advantage for DOF Group. By entering into long-term agreements with Petrobras, DOF Group ensures a steady stream of revenues, which allows it to plan for the future with certainty. These contracts provide the necessary financial stability to continue innovating and enhancing fleet capabilities, ensuring DOF Group can meet the ever-evolving needs of the offshore oil and gas sector.

For Petrobras, the partnership with DOF Group is equally beneficial. The reliability and high operational standards of DOF Group’s fleet ensure that Petrobras can depend on advanced vessels like the Skandi Commander to support its ongoing offshore operations. This collaboration enhances Petrobras' ability to meet its ambitious targets in offshore exploration, drilling and production, while ensuring safety and operational efficiency in challenging environments.

Future of Offshore Operations: DOF Group’s Ongoing Expansion

Looking ahead, DOF Group remains committed to expanding its footprint in Brazil and other global offshore markets. The company has already proven its capability in securing and executing high-value contracts and the long-term partnerships with key industry players like Petrobras will continue to drive growth. As global offshore operations become more complex and technology-driven, DOF Group’s investment in advanced vessels and cutting-edge technologies ensures it remains at the forefront of the industry.

The Skandi Commander contract is a clear indicator of the growing demand for specialized offshore support vessels capable of meeting increasingly sophisticated operational requirements. As Petrobras continues to explore and produce oil and gas in challenging deepwater environments, vessels like the Skandi Commander will be crucial in maintaining its competitive edge.

Conclusion: DOF Group’s Strategic Role in Brazil’s Energy Future

The new four-year contract between Petrobras and DOF Group for the Skandi Commander is a testament to the long-standing and fruitful partnership between the two companies. As Petrobras continues to invest heavily in offshore exploration and production, DOF Group is well-positioned to support these efforts with its state-of-the-art vessels. With the addition of the Skandi Commander to Petrobras' offshore fleet, both companies are poised to achieve significant operational success and drive forward the future of Brazil’s offshore energy sector.

As the offshore industry continues to evolve, DOF Group’s focus on technological innovation, strategic partnerships and long-term contract commitments will ensure that it remains a key player in the global energy market for years to come.

PBR's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like USA Compression Partners USAC, Oceaneering International OII and Suncor Energy SU, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

USA Compression Partners is valued at $2.79 billion. The company is a leading provider of natural gas compression services in the United States. USA Compression Partners specializes in the design, operation and maintenance of compression equipment for the energy sector, focusing on helping customers optimize their natural gas infrastructure.

Oceaneering International is valued at $2.41 billion. The company is a global provider of engineered services and products to the offshore energy, aerospace and defense industries. OII specializes in underwater robotics, remotely operated vehicles and subsea engineering solutions for offshore oil and gas exploration and production.

Suncor Energy is valued at $52.4 billion. It is a major Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that specializes in the production of synthetic crude from the Athabasca oil sands. Suncor Energy manages a diverse portfolio that includes offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining across North America, and a large retail network under the Petro-Canada brand.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.