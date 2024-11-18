Petrobras announces 2025-2029 business plan proposal

Petrobras (PBR) announced that the proposal for the 2025-2029 business plan was deliberated by its Executive Board. The proposal for the 2025-2029 business plan that will be considered by the board foresees, for the company’s next five-year cycle: Total investments of $ 111B, with $77B in the exploration and production segment, total production projection of 3.2M barrels of oil and gas equivalent per day; Projection of ordinary dividends with a range starting at $45B and flexibility for extraordinary payments of up to $10B during the plan period.

