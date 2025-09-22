Petrobras and Its Partners Launch the Largest Onshore Wind Turbine

Petrobras PBR, in collaboration with WEG SA and Norway’s Statkraft AS, has launched the most powerful onshore wind turbine ever installed in Brazil. Located in Bahia state, this 7-megawatt (“MW”) turbine marks a transformative moment for renewable energy in the region and sets a new benchmark for the country’s wind power sector.

Strategic Investment in Renewable Infrastructure

This project represents a total investment of BRL 130 million. The funding was led by Petrobras, with strategic support from the Brazilian Development Bank and the Federal Government, channeled through the Ministry of the Environment. This significant capital allocation not only highlights the growing public-private commitment to clean energy but also underscores Petrobras’ forward-looking approach to energy transition.

High-Efficiency Wind Technology Built by WEG

The 7-MW turbine was engineered and manufactured by WEG, a Brazilian multinational recognized for its advanced electrical engineering capabilities. The turbine's capacity to generate approximately 2,500 MWh of electricity per month makes it a highly efficient energy-producing asset. This monthly output is sufficient to meet the annual electricity needs of Brazil’s 15,000 households, showcasing its potential to drastically reduce dependency on fossil fuels in regional energy grids.

Key Milestone for Statkraft’s Seabra Wind Farm

The turbine was installed by Statkraft AS, the Norwegian renewable energy powerhouse, as part of the modernization of the Seabra Wind Farm. This facility is integrated into the 95.2-MW Brotas de Macaubas Complex, one of Bahia’s most significant renewable energy hubs. The inclusion of this turbine not only increases the energy output of the complex but also acts as a testing ground for future large-scale turbine deployments across Brazil.

Innovation Under the R&D Clause of Oil and Gas Contracts

This ambitious development was initiated under the Research and Development (R&D) clause tied to oil and gas concession agreements. These clauses are designed to facilitate innovation and foster knowledge transfer from the oil and gas sector into emerging energy technologies. The successful installation and operation of this turbine demonstrate how Brazil’s regulatory frameworks can catalyze clean energy innovations with global impact.

Commitment to Low-Carbon Diversification

Angelica Laureano, Petrobras’ director of Energy Transition and Sustainability, emphasized that the wind turbine launch is a key milestone in its energy transition strategy, supporting future renewable projects and reinforcing commitment to low-carbon business diversification.

The deployment of this turbine reflects Petrobras' evolving business model, which is steadily incorporating low-carbon technologies and placing increasing emphasis on sustainability-driven innovation. It signals a shift from traditional fossil fuel dependency to a more balanced, future-proof energy portfolio.

New Chapter in Brazil’s Renewable Energy Growth

Brazil’s wind energy sector has witnessed rapid expansion over the past decade. With wind now contributing more than 10% of the country’s electricity matrix, innovations like the 7-MW onshore turbine in Bahia are setting the stage for a cleaner and more resilient energy future. By pushing the boundaries of wind technology, Brazil is establishing itself as a global leader in renewable energy integration and this project exemplifies that leadership.

Collaborative Effort With Global and National Expertise

The success of this project is rooted in the seamless collaboration between Petrobras, a national energy giant, WEG, a leader in advanced engineering solutions, and Statkraft AS, an international authority on renewables. This collaboration between domestic innovation and global expertise is essential for scaling up clean energy solutions that meet the dual goals of energy security and climate responsibility.

Future of Wind Energy in Brazil

This turbine is not just a singular accomplishment — it is a prototype for future high-capacity installations across Brazil and Latin America. By demonstrating that utility-scale wind turbines can be successfully developed, installed and maintained domestically, this project sets a new precedent for local manufacturing, job creation and supply-chain development in Brazil’s clean energy sector.

As Petrobras and its partners continue to monitor and optimize the performance of the 7-MW unit, the data and operational insights gained will inform the design and deployment of the next generation of wind energy infrastructure. It paves the way for a future where clean, reliable and scalable wind energy solutions become standard in Brazil’s evolving power landscape.

Conclusion: A Giant Leap Toward a Sustainable Energy Economy

The installation of Brazil’s largest onshore wind turbine is a monumental achievement not just for Petrobras, WEG and Statkraft, but for the entire nation. It reflects the collective ambition to embrace clean, renewable energy, reduce carbon emissions and build an energy matrix that is sustainable, resilient and forward-thinking. With investments in innovation, partnerships across borders and an unwavering focus on sustainability, Brazil is charting a new course toward a greener, energy-secure future.

PBR's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Repsol REPYY, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR and Vitesse Energy, Inc. VTS, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Repsol is a global energy company known for its integrated operations spanning exploration, production, refining and marketing of oil and gas. It actively pursues innovation and sustainability initiatives to transition toward cleaner energy solutions while maintaining a strong presence in key international markets. Repsol is valued at $19.68 billion.

Par Pacific is an energy and infrastructure company with operations in the Pacific Northwest, the Rockies and Hawaii. The company's business is organized into three segments: refining, logistics and retail. Par Pacific is valued at $1.78 billion.

Vitesse Energy specializes in providing fluid transfer and control products for the energy sector, offering innovative solutions to optimize performance and reliability. The company serves a diverse customer base across the oil and gas, industrial and renewable energy markets. Vitesse Energy is valued at $895.84 million.

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Repsol SA (REPYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.