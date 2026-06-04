Petrobras and IG4 Establish New Governance Framework for Braskem

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR has officially entered a new phase in its long-standing relationship with Braskem S.A. BAK following the completion of a transaction that establishes joint control of the petrochemical company alongside IG4 Capital. The agreement marks an important milestone for Braskem and reinforces Petrobras’ commitment to supporting the company’s long-term growth, operational resilience and value creation.

The new governance framework comes after the conclusion of a process that transferred Braskem’s controlling stake from Novonor to Shine I, an investment fund managed by IG4 Capital. With the transaction finalized, Petrobras and IG4 now share control of one of Latin America’s leading petrochemical producers.

A Balanced Governance Structure

Under the new ownership arrangement, Shine I holds 50.1% of Braskem’s voting shares, while Petrobras maintains its significant position with 47% of voting shares. The companies have also implemented a shared controlling agreement designed to ensure balanced governance and collaborative decision-making.

This structure reflects a commitment to transparency, accountability and strategic alignment as Braskem navigates evolving market conditions. Petrobras believes that strong governance is essential to creating sustainable value and supporting the company’s long-term competitiveness.

Leadership to Guide the Next Stage of Growth

As part of the governance transition, Braskem will hold a shareholders’ meeting to elect a new board of directors. Petrobras CEO Magda Chambriard will serve as chairperson of Braskem, reinforcing Petrobras’ active participation in shaping the company’s strategic direction.

The refreshed governance and leadership framework is expected to enhance decision-making and provide greater focus on operational excellence, financial discipline and growth opportunities.

Supporting Braskem’s Transformation

Braskem has faced a challenging operating environment in recent years, including pressure from petrochemical market conditions and liabilities related to salt mining operations in northeastern Brazil. Petrobras believes the new governance structure creates a stronger foundation for addressing these challenges while positioning the company for future success.

The partnership with IG4 brings together complementary expertise and resources that can support Braskem’s transformation efforts, strengthen its financial position and enhance its ability to execute strategic priorities.

Commitment to Long-Term Value Creation

Petrobras, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), remains committed to contributing to Braskem’s development as a key player in the global petrochemical industry. Through collaborative governance, strategic oversight and a shared vision with IG4, Petrobras aims to help create a more resilient and competitive company.

This new chapter represents an important opportunity to strengthen Braskem’s operations, improve corporate governance and unlock value for shareholders, employees, customers and stakeholders across the industry.

The formalization of joint control between Petrobras and IG4 marks the beginning of a new era for Braskem. With a balanced governance model and renewed leadership structure, the company is positioned to pursue sustainable growth while addressing existing challenges.

Petrobras looks forward to working closely with IG4 and Braskem’s leadership team to support the company’s continued evolution and long-term success.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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