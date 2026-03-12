Petrobras Achieves Key Milestone With P-78 FPSO's First Gas Injection

Petrobras PBR has hit a major milestone, successfully completing the first gas injection on the P-78 floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit — just 61 days after its inaugural oil production on Dec. 31, 2025. This key achievement, reached on March 2, 2026, boosts the P-78's production capacity, further enhancing the Búzios field offshore Brazil, one of the globe's largest and most productive deepwater oil fields.

P-78 FPSO: A State-of-the-Art Asset for PBR’s Pre-Salt Developments

The P-78 FPSO, permanently stationed at the Búzios field in the Santos Basin, is one of the largest and most advanced floating platforms in the world. Located 180-230 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, the facility is designed to operate in water depths of approximately 2,100 meters, utilizing a spread-mooring system to ensure stability. With a production capacity of up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day and the ability to process 7.2 million cubic meters of gas daily, the P-78 is set to play a pivotal role in Petrobras' extensive pre-salt projects.

Key Operational Features of the P-78 FPSO

In addition to its impressive production capacity, the P-78 FPSO is equipped with significant storage capabilities, boasting a minimum crude oil storage capacity of 2 million barrels. The vessel is part of Petrobras’ larger strategy to develop the Búzios field, one of the most productive deepwater oil fields globally. This strategic asset is expected to greatly contribute to Petrobras’ long-term goals for offshore energy production.

With the introduction of gas injection, the FPSO now begins to optimize the reservoir's productivity and extend the field’s life by enhancing recovery rates. Gas injection is a key technique used to boost oil extraction in deepwater fields and the successful implementation of this technology marks a major step in Petrobras’ efforts to maximize the value of its offshore assets.

Seatrium’s Role in the Development of the P-78 FPSO

Seatrium, a key partner of Petrobras, played an instrumental role in the development of the P-78 FPSO. The company was responsible for a broad scope of work, including topsides fabrication, integration and commissioning. Seatrium’s expertise and ability to manage complex offshore energy projects were crucial to meeting tight project timelines and ensuring the successful execution of this significant milestone.

The company’s global network of shipyards, including those in Singapore, Brazil, China and South Korea, enabled efficient collaboration and the seamless execution of the various stages of the P-78’s development. Seatrium’s teams worked diligently to ensure the readiness of critical systems such as process units, gas injection compressors and export systems — all vital to the operation of the FPSO.

Marlin Khiew, executive vice president of Seatrium Energy (Projects), highlighted the company's pride in achieving First Gas Injection for one of the world’s largest FPSOs in record time. Khiew credited the accomplishment to Seatrium's engineering strength, global team discipline and extensive experience in delivering complex offshore energy projects.

Strategic Importance of the Búzios Field

The Búzios field, situated in the Santos Basin, is one of the most valuable and productive deepwater fields in the world. The field’s development is a cornerstone of Petrobras’ growth strategy, as it represents a significant portion of its pre-salt reserves. The Búzios field’s vast potential is bolstered by cutting-edge technology and collaboration with industry leaders like Seatrium, ensuring Petrobras remains at the forefront of offshore energy production.

The P-78 FPSO is part of a broader series of six FPSOs being constructed for Petrobras’ pre-salt developments, which include the P-78, P-80, P-82, P-83, P-84 and P-85. Together, these six FPSOs will contribute approximately 1.305 million barrels of oil per day, significantly boosting Petrobras’ overall production capacity. This multi-unit initiative also underscores Petrobras’ long-term vision for expanding its presence in the global offshore energy market.

Economic Impact and Job Creation in Brazil

The P-78 FPSO project is not only a technological and operational achievement but also a significant contributor to Brazil’s economy. As part of the development efforts for Petrobras’ pre-salt basin, the project is expected to create over 60,000 jobs in the communities where Seatrium’s Brazilian shipyards operate. This emphasis on local workforce involvement ensures that the benefits of the project are felt across a broad spectrum of industries, fostering economic growth and job creation in Brazil.

Looking Ahead: Future Developments and Petrobras’ Offshore Goals

As Petrobras continues to expand its presence in the pre-salt fields of Brazil, it remains focused on leveraging innovative technologies and fostering strong partnerships to maximize offshore energy production. The P-78 FPSO is a key component of this strategy and its successful integration into the Búzios field marks just the beginning of a series of significant milestones for Petrobras in the coming years.

With the achievement of gas injection operations, Seatrium and Petrobras are now focused on completing the final delivery phase of the P-78 FPSO and securing final acceptance from the latter. As the vessel moves toward full operational readiness, it will continue to contribute to Petrobras’ commitment to meeting global energy demands while ensuring the sustainable development of the offshore assets.

The successful delivery of the P-78 FPSO represents a remarkable achievement in offshore energy production, showcasing the capabilities of Petrobras and its trusted partners in the energy sector. As the company moves forward with its extensive pre-salt developments, the P-78 FPSO will play a critical role in ensuring Petrobras remains a leader in the global energy market.

PBR's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider better-ranked stocks such as TechnipFMC FTI and Eni E, both of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), along with Nabors Industries NBR, which currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC is valued at $25.96 billion. It is a global energy technology company that provides subsea, surface, and offshore and onshore project solutions to the oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for complex energy developments.

Eni is valued at $81.63 billion. It is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome. Eni operates across the entire energy value chain, including oil and gas exploration, production, refining, marketing and growing renewable energy businesses worldwide.

Nabors Industries is valued at $1.19 billion. The company is a global leader in drilling rigs and associated services, focusing on both land-based and offshore drilling operations. With operations in more than 20 countries, Nabors Industries supports oil and gas exploration and production through innovative solutions and advanced technology.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.