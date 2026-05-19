Petrobras Achieves Highest Refinery Utilization Over a Decade

Petrobras PBR, Brazil’s state-owned integrated oil and gas company, has achieved a landmark performance in refinery operations, operating consistently above capacity as the nation strengthens its energy independence. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported a total utilization factor of 95% across its refineries, with March reaching an extraordinary 97.4% — marking the highest rate since December 2014.

Record-Breaking Operations Beyond 100% Capacity

Petrobras’ executives confirmed that in April and May 2026, several refineries surpassed the 100% threshold. This illustrates the company’s commitment to maximizing operational output. President Magda Chambriard emphasized that Petrobras continuously seeks to exceed its operational limits, a strategy designed to optimize productivity and reinforce Brazil’s domestic fuel supply.

William França, director of Industrial Processes and Products, detailed that the refineries are currently operating at 100%, 102% and 103% of their designed capacity, enabled by meticulous planning and enhanced maintenance strategies. The utilization factor is a vital metric that measures the volume of oil processed relative to the refinery’s reference capacity, factoring in safety and design limitations. Exceeding 100% is possible under the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (“ANP”) approval, highlighting regulatory compliance while pushing operational boundaries.

Strategic Refining in Response to Global Geopolitics

França attributed the increase in refinery utilization to global geopolitical tensions, which have amplified the value of refined petroleum products. “The more we refine our oil, the more revenue we generate, extending value beyond crude oil exports,” he noted. Petrobras has capitalized on this environment by maximizing production while maintaining stringent operational reliability standards.

This strategy includes targeted risk-based inspections, enhanced engineering protocols and systematic equipment optimization. Pumps, previously requiring maintenance after operating 70% of the time, now sustain 90% operation before service, demonstrating a remarkable improvement in operational endurance. These measures allow for higher loads sustained over longer periods, directly contributing to elevated utilization factor levels and improved profitability.

Minimized Downtime and Enhanced Reliability

Petrobras has reduced scheduled maintenance in 2026, following extensive maintenance cycles in 2025 designed to prepare refineries for sustained high-capacity operation. This proactive approach ensures refinery units operate with near-total availability, allowing for continuous processing without compromising safety or efficiency. França highlighted that scheduled maintenance is now strategically designed to provide comprehensive system checks, thereby optimizing production readiness for extended operational cycles.

Abreu e Lima: A Benchmark for Refinery Excellence

The Abreu e Lima Refinery in Pernambuco exemplifies Petrobras’ achievements. Following a successful maintenance shutdown in the first quarter of last year, this facility now operates with enhanced reliability, capable of increasing output from 130,000-150,000 barrels per day. In April 2026, the refinery set a record for S-10 diesel production, achieving 385 million liters and surpassing the previous benchmark of 373 million liters set in 2016. This milestone underscores Petrobras’ commitment to cleaner fuel production while maintaining peak operational efficiency.

Comprehensive Refinery Network and National Impact

Petrobras operates 11 refineries nationwide, including the Boaventura Energy Complex in Rio de Janeiro, with Paulínia in São Paulo state being the largest, representing approximately 30% of Brazil’s refining capacity. The company’s strategic focus on increasing refinery throughput strengthens domestic fuel security, reduces reliance on imports and positions Brazil as a resilient exporter of refined petroleum products.

Outlook and Strategic Investment

Petrobras continues to invest heavily in refinery reliability, technological upgrades and operational excellence. The company’s approach integrates predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring and advanced process optimization, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth in production efficiency. As global energy markets remain volatile, these initiatives enable Petrobras to capitalize on demand fluctuations and maintain Brazil’s energy leadership.

By pushing refineries beyond traditional capacity limits, maintaining meticulous operational oversight and leveraging advanced engineering strategies, Petrobras is setting a new benchmark for refining efficiency, demonstrating resilience in international markets while supporting Brazil’s ambitions for energy self-sufficiency.

PBR's Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, PBR flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some other top-ranked stocks like APA Corporation APA, Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ and Diamondback Energy FANG, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 each at present. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

APA Corporation is valued at $13.78 billion. It is an independent exploration and production company engaged in developing oil and natural gas assets across the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. APA Corporation focuses on disciplined capital spending and operational efficiency to strengthen production growth and shareholder returns.

Canadian Natural Resources is valued at $99.82 billion. The company is one of Canada’s largest energy producers, with a diversified portfolio that includes crude oil, natural gas and oil sands operations. Canadian Natural Resources’ long-life, low-decline asset base supports stable cash flows and enables it to maintain a strong dividend profile.

Diamondback Energy is valued at $57.26 billion. It is a leading independent oil and gas company primarily operating in the prolific Permian Basin of West Texas. Diamondback Energy is recognized for its low-cost production model, strong free cash flow generation and focus on enhancing shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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