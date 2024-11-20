Petratherm Ltd’s CEO to Present at 2024 AGM

Petratherm Ltd (AU:PTR) has released an update.
Petratherm Ltd (ASX: PTR) has announced that its CEO, Peter Reid, will present the company’s latest updates at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The presentation will be available via a webcast, allowing investors to gain insights into Petratherm’s strategies and future prospects. This event is a key opportunity for stockholders and market enthusiasts to engage with the company’s leadership.
