Petratherm Ltd Issues New Shares for ASX Quotation

Petratherm Ltd has announced the issuance of 5,714,285 fully paid ordinary shares for quotation on the ASX, under the security code PTR. This move signifies the company’s ongoing efforts to facilitate transactions and enhance liquidity in the stock market. Investors may view this as a positive development, reflecting potential growth and strategic initiatives by Petratherm Ltd.

