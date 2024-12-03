News & Insights

PetMed Express Implements Shareholder Rights Protection Plan

December 03, 2024 — 08:58 am EST

Petmed Express ( (PETS) ) has issued an announcement.

PetMed Express, Inc. has introduced a limited duration shareholder rights plan aimed at protecting shareholder investments by preventing any entity from gaining control of the company without paying a premium. This plan, effective December 16, 2024, issues rights for each share of common stock and becomes exercisable if someone acquires 12.5% or more of the stock without board approval. The rights allow shareholders to purchase stock at a discount, ensuring the board can make decisions benefiting all shareholders without hindering approved mergers or sales.

