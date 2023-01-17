PetMed Agrees To Acquire PetCareRx

(RTTNews) - PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Tuesday announced a definitive agreement to acquire PetCareRx, a supplier of pet medications, food, and supplies. The financial aspects of the deal were not revealed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

PetMeds which delivers pet medications, products, and health services said the combination is expected to expand its existing base and will add approximately 10,000 incremental wellness products. The acquisition will be immediate revenue accretive.

Upon closing, PetMeds intends to keep the consumer-facing PetCareRx e-commerce operation and brand running separately.

Earlier in April 2022, PetMeds acquired Vetster in the pet telemedicine space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.