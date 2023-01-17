Markets
PETS

PetMed Agrees To Acquire PetCareRx

January 17, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Tuesday announced a definitive agreement to acquire PetCareRx, a supplier of pet medications, food, and supplies. The financial aspects of the deal were not revealed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

PetMeds which delivers pet medications, products, and health services said the combination is expected to expand its existing base and will add approximately 10,000 incremental wellness products. The acquisition will be immediate revenue accretive.

Upon closing, PetMeds intends to keep the consumer-facing PetCareRx e-commerce operation and brand running separately.

Earlier in April 2022, PetMeds acquired Vetster in the pet telemedicine space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PETS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.