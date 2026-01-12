From Peru to Mexico: Is AVO's Supply Chain Its Strongest Asset?

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO has emerged as a global avocado leader built on far more than brand recognition. It is anchored on a tightly coordinated, geographically diversified supply chain stretching from Peru to Mexico and beyond. In a category defined by seasonality, weather risk and pricing volatility, supply-chain strength can be the difference between consistency and disruption. For AVO, the growing question is whether its global sourcing and logistics network has become its most durable competitive advantage.



By operating across key producing regions, AVO can balance seasonal shifts and mitigate regional supply shocks. Peruvian production plays a critical role in periods when Mexican volumes fluctuate, allowing the company to maintain a consistent supply for retail and foodservice customers. This flexibility is reinforced by AVO’s vertically integrated model, which includes owned orchards, packing, ripening and distribution assets. The ability to redirect fruit across markets and channels in real time helps optimize pricing, reduce waste and protect per-unit margins even in softer pricing environments.



However, a complex global supply chain is not without risk. Exposure to weather variability, geopolitical friction and transportation costs can pressure execution, particularly as volumes scale. Yet, Mission Produce’s long-term investments in infrastructure, data-driven decision-making and regional diversification suggest that its supply chain is more of an asset than a liability. If managed effectively, this from-Peru-to-Mexico network may remain the company’s strongest moat, enabling reliability, scale and resilience that are difficult for less integrated competitors to replicate.

Upstream to End Market: CTVA & DOLE’s Supply-Chain Advantage

Corteva, Inc. CTVA and Dole plc DOLE approach supply-chain strength from different ends of the value chain, but both play critical roles in ensuring reliability, efficiency and resilience in the global fruit ecosystem.



Corteva’s strength in the agricultural value chain lies in enabling resilient and efficient supply networks rather than managing physical fruit flows itself. Through advanced seed genetics, crop protection products and precision agriculture tools, the company helps growers in regions such as Latin America optimize yields and manage climate and pest risks. This technology-driven support improves supply reliability from farm to market, making Corteva an essential upstream partner in the global produce supply chains and a quiet but powerful force behind consistent fruit availability.

Dole’s competitive edge is rooted in its end-to-end control of the fruit supply chain, spanning farming, sourcing, logistics and distribution across key regions, including Latin America, Asia and Europe. By coordinating production hubs and shipping routes, the company can balance seasonal and regional variability while maintaining a steady supply to global customers. This integrated approach not only improves efficiency and reduces waste but also strengthens pricing power and customer trust, reinforcing Dole’s position as a leader in global fresh-produce logistics.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have gained 4% in the last three months compared with the industry’s growth of 3.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20X, significantly above the industry’s average of 14.87X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 10.13%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 4.23%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.