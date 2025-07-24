Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acceptance of Updated Data for [212Pb]VMT-α-NET Program at ESMO Congress 2025

Perspective Therapeutics to present updated data on [212Pb]VMT-α-NET program at ESMO Congress 2025 in Berlin.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. announced that updated data from its [212Pb]VMT-α-NET program will be presented at the ESMO Congress 2025 in Berlin from October 17 to 21, 2025. The presentation will, led by Thorvardur Halfdanarson from the Mayo Clinic, focus on targeted alpha-particle therapy for advanced somatostatin receptor 2 positive neuroendocrine tumors, highlighting safety and preliminary efficacy from ongoing clinical trials. The company is conducting a multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation study to treat patients with advanced SSTR2-positive tumors, building on previous interim findings. Perspective is a radiopharmaceutical company utilizing the alpha-emitting isotope 212Pb to develop targeted cancer therapies and complementary imaging diagnostics aimed at personalizing treatment and enhancing patient outcomes.

Updated data on the [212Pb]VMT-α-NET program will be presented at the prestigious European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, enhancing the company's visibility in the oncology field.

The program focuses on advanced treatment for SSTR2+ neuroendocrine tumors, potentially expanding the company's therapeutic impact and market reach.

Interim data from the ongoing clinical trial indicate continued patient enrollment and extended follow-up, suggesting promising developments in the company's treatment efficacy.

The company is developing complementary imaging diagnostics, which supports a "theranostic" approach, potentially leading to personalized treatment options and improved patient outcomes.

Presentation of interim data at a major oncology congress may raise concerns about the maturity and robustness of the study, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The mention of a reopening of Cohort 2 in August 2024 might imply challenges or delays in patient enrollment or study progression.

The forward-looking statements caution against placing undue reliance on the company's projections, which could create uncertainty among stakeholders regarding future performance and prospects.

Full Release



SEATTLE, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.



(“Perspective” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body, today announced that updated data on the Company’s [



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET program have been accepted for presentation as detailed below at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 taking place October 17 to 21, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. ESMO plans to release further details for regular abstracts on October 13, 2025.











Presenter









Abstract Title









Presentation Details











Thorvardur Halfdanarson, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center





[



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET targeted alpha-particle therapy (TAT) for advanced somatostatin receptor 2 positive (SSTR2+) neuroendocrine tumours (NETs): mature safety and preliminary efficacy for enrollment from dose-finding cohorts 1 and 2 (n=44)







Abstract Number



:



1033MO









Session Type:



Mini Oral presentation







Session Title:



Mini oral session: NETs and endocrine tumours







Session Date



: October 20, 2025







Session Time:



8:30 – 10:00 am CEST







Presentation Time



: 9:00 am CEST















About [







212







Pb]VMT-α-NET







Perspective designed [



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET to target and deliver



212



Pb to tumor sites expressing SSTR2. The Company is conducting a multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation, dose-expansion study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier



NCT05636618



) of [



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET in patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-positive neuroendocrine tumors who have not received a prior RPT. Interim update with a data cut-off date of April 30, 2025 were reported in an oral presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (



ASCO



) Annual Meeting in May 2025. Cohort 2 was reopened in August 2024. During 2H 2025, some of the 33 additional patients enrolled after the cohort reopened and through April 30, 2025 will have had the opportunity for at least 32 weeks of follow-up after their initial doses, sufficient time to receive at least one scan after their full treatment (up to four doses every eight weeks), if they receive all four doses of treatment per protocol.







About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.







Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha-emitting isotope



212



Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting moieties, which provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.





The Company's melanoma (VMT01), neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) and solid tumor (PSV359) programs are in Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials in the U.S. The Company is growing its regional network of drug product candidate finishing facilities, enabled by its proprietary



212



Pb generator, to deliver patient-ready product candidates for clinical trials and commercial operations.





For more information, please visit the Company's website at



www.perspectivetherapeutics.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to pioneer advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body; the Company’s plans and the expected timing for the release of additional data from its clinical programs; the ability of the Company's proprietary technology utilizing the alpha emitting isotope



212



Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties; the Company's prediction that complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate certain targeting moieties provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes; the Company's belief that its "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see a specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity; the Company's ability to grow its regional network of drug product finishing facilities, enabled by its proprietary



212



Pb generator, to deliver patient-ready products for clinical trials and commercial operations; and other statements that are not historical fact.





The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's other filings with the SEC, and in the Company's future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Media and Investor Relations Contacts:









Perspective Therapeutics IR:







Annie J. Cheng, CFA







ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com









Russo Partners, LLC







Nic Johnson







PerspectiveIR@russopr.com





