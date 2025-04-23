Perspective Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Key Radiopharmaceutical Data for Presentation at ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

Perspective Therapeutics announced data presentations at ASCO 2025 for its cancer treatment programs [212Pb]VMT-α-NET and [212Pb]VMT01.

Quiver AI Summary

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will present data on its radiopharmaceutical programs [212Pb]VMT-α-NET and [212Pb]VMT01 at the upcoming 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, scheduled for May 30 to June 3, 2025, in Chicago. The presentations will include findings on [212Pb]VMT-α-NET's therapy for neuroendocrine tumors and interim safety data for [212Pb]VMT01 in melanoma. Perspective’s approach targets the alpha-emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver radiation directly to cancer cells, with programs currently in Phase 1/2a trials. The company aims to enhance treatment personalizations through complementary imaging diagnostics and is expanding its facilities to support clinical and commercial operations.

Potential Positives

Data on the Company’s [212Pb]VMT-α-NET and [212Pb]VMT01 programs has been accepted for presentation at the prestigious 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, which underscores the significance of their research in cancer treatment.

The presentation of interim safety and efficacy data for [212Pb]VMT01 in melanoma indicates ongoing progress in the development of targeted therapies, potentially enhancing the Company’s reputation in the oncology field.

The Company is utilizing its proprietary 212Pb generator to expand its regional network of drug product finishing facilities, which can improve the capacity for clinical trials and commercial operations.

The “theranostic” approach being developed by the Company combines imaging and targeted treatment, suggesting potential innovations in personalized cancer therapy that could lead to better patient outcomes.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the acceptance of data for presentation, which may suggest that previous data did not meet expectations for broader publication or immediate clinical application, potentially raising concerns about the effectiveness and reliability of the treatments in development.

The company's reliance on forward-looking statements regarding its proprietary technology and treatment outcomes could indicate uncertainty in its current projects, which might undermine investor confidence.

With ongoing clinical trials, the lack of definitive positive results or data in the press release could prompt skepticism about the company's ability to successfully deliver on its therapeutic promises.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting?

The 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting will showcase important cancer treatment research, including presentations from Perspective Therapeutics on their innovative therapies.

What are the key programs presented by Perspective Therapeutics?

Perspective Therapeutics is presenting data on their [212Pb]VMT-α-NET and [212Pb]VMT01 programs targeting neuroendocrine tumors and melanoma, respectively.

When will Perspective’s research results be presented?

The research results will be presented during the ASCO Annual Meeting from May 30 to June 3, 2025.

What does [212Pb]VMT-α-NET target?

[212Pb]VMT-α-NET is designed to target tumors expressing somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2) in neuroendocrine tumors.

How does Perspective's technology improve cancer treatment?

The technology uses alpha-emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver radiation directly to cancer cells, enhancing treatment effectiveness while minimizing toxicity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CATX Insider Trading Activity

$CATX insiders have traded $CATX stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHAN M. SPOOR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 61,176 shares for an estimated $190,272 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT F III WILLIAMSON has made 4 purchases buying 66,603 shares for an estimated $154,964 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HEIDI HENSON purchased 25,975 shares for an estimated $100,003

JUAN GRAHAM (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 33,333 shares for an estimated $74,945

LORI A WOODS purchased 23,475 shares for an estimated $49,999

JONATHAN ROBERT HUNT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 12,829 shares for an estimated $48,974 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CATX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $CATX stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. added 79,999 shares (+114.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $255,196

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SEATTLE, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.



(“Perspective” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body, today announced that data on the Company’s [



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET and [



212



Pb]VMT01 programs have been accepted for presentation as detailed below at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 30-June 3, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. ASCO plans to release further details for regular abstracts on May 22, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT.











Presenter









Abstract Title









Presentation Details











Thorvardur Halfdanarson





[



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET therapy in somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2) expressing neuroendocrine tumors (NETs): Dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) observation participants after 1 year follow-up and preliminary report for expansion participants







Abstract Number



:



3005









Session Type:



Oral Abstract Session







Session Title:



Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology







Session Date



: May 30, 2025







Session Time:



2:45 PM-5:45 PM CDT







Presentation Time



: 4:09-4:21 PM CDT









Zachary Morris





Interim safety and efficacy data of [



212



Pb]VMT01 in MC1R expressing melanoma







Abstract Number



:



3099









Session Type:



Poster Session







Session Title:



Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology







Session Date



: June 2, 2025







Session Time:



1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT















About [







212







Pb]VMT-α-NET







Perspective designed [



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET to target and deliver



212



Pb to tumor sites expressing SSTR2. The Company is conducting a multi-center, open-label dose escalation, dose expansion study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier



NCT05636618



) of [



212



Pb]VMT-α-NET in patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-positive neuroendocrine tumors who have not received prior radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPT). Results with a data cut-off date of January 10, 2025 from the first nine patients enrolled into Cohorts 1 and 2 of the study were most recently presented as a poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (



ASCO-GI



) in January 2025. Cohort 2 was reopened in August 2024. By 3Q and 4Q 2025, patients enrolled after the cohort reopened and through February 28, 2025, will have had the opportunity for at least 32 weeks of follow-up after their initial doses, sufficient time to receive at least one scan after their full treatment (up to four doses every eight weeks), if they receive all four doses of treatment per protocol.







About [







212







Pb]VMT01







Perspective designed [



212



Pb]VMT01 to target and deliver



212



Pb to tumor sites expressing MC1R, a protein that can be overexpressed in metastatic melanoma tumors.



1



The Company is conducting a multi-center, open-label dose finding, dose expansion study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier



NCT05655312



) in patients with histologically confirmed melanoma and MC1R-positive imaging scans. Initial results as of a data cut-off date of September 4, 2024 were previously presented at the 21



st



International Congress of the Society for Melanoma Research (



SMR



) in October 2024. Two additional cohorts commenced patient treatment in March and April 2025, of [



212



Pb]VMT01 in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, and as monotherapy, respectively.







About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.







Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical development company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha-emitting isotope



212



Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting moieties, which provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.





The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs are in Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials in the U.S. for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors, respectively. The Company is growing its regional network of drug product finishing facilities, enabled by its proprietary



212



Pb generator, to deliver patient-ready products for clinical trials and commercial operations.





For more information, please visit the Company's website at



www.perspectivetherapeutics.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to pioneer advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body; the ability of the Company's proprietary technology utilizing the alpha emitting isotope



212



Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties; the Company's prediction that complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate certain targeting moieties provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes; the Company's belief that its "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see a specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity; the Company's ability to grow its regional network of drug product finishing facilities, enabled by its proprietary



212



Pb generator, to deliver patient-ready products for clinical trials and commercial operations; and other statements that are not historical fact.





The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's other filings with the SEC, and in the Company's future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Media and Investor Relations Contacts:









Perspective Therapeutics IR:







Annie J. Cheng, CFA







ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com









Russo Partners, LLC







Nic Johnson







PerspectiveIR@russopr.com







_____________________________







1



Su DG, Djureinovic D, Schoenfeld D, et al. Melanocortin-1 Receptor Expression as a Marker of Progression in Melanoma. JCO Precis Oncol. 2024;8:e2300702. doi:10.1200/PO.23.00702.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.