Personalis (PSNL) Price Target Increased by 42.86% to 10.84

The average one-year price target for Personalis (NasdaqGM:PSNL) has been revised to $10.84 / share. This is an increase of 42.86% from the prior estimate of $7.59 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.31% from the latest reported closing price of $7.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Personalis. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 32.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNL is 0.36%, an increase of 30.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.98% to 76,798K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNL is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Merck holds 14,045K shares representing 15.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lightspeed Management Company, L.L.C. holds 8,161K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 7,910K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,108K shares , representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 10.20% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 7,003K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,773K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 41.31% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,892K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,724K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 34.92% over the last quarter.

