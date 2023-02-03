Personalis, Moderna Continue Partnership On Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program

Markets
(RTTNews) - Personalis Inc. (PSNL) said that it signed a new agreement with Moderna Inc. (MRNA) to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform as part of upcoming clinical studies evaluating mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck & Co.

The platform, which was also utilized in the vaccine candidate's Phase 2b clinical study, will be used to sequence genomic information from a patient's tumor sample to identify the unique genetic mutations that are most likely to generate a tailored antitumor response.

