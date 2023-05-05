Personal Loan Statistics: Average Rates And Debt In 2023

Personal loans are unsecured loans that borrowers can use for a variety of purposes. They often come with long repayment terms and competitive interest rates and can let consumers complete home renovations, consolidate debt, and pursue myriad other financial and life goals. However, because personal loans don’t require collateral, they’re not always easy to get and may come with higher interest rates than secured alternatives.

As of the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022, over 22.5 million consumers have an unsecured personal loan with an average personal loan debt per borrower of $11,116. Both of these figures have grown considerably compared to previous quarters and years. Although inflation and interest rates have been high, this jump signifies that personal loans continue to be a highly sought-after financial resource for borrowers.

Personal Loan Stats at a Glance

Unsecured personal loan balances reached a record high of $222 billion in Q4 2022.

Below-prime borrowers led the way, with yearly growth of 60.4% for subprime and 38.7% for near-prime borrowers.

An astounding 22.5 million consumers have at least one unsecured personal loan—a 12.9% increase from the previous year.

Unsecured personal loan balances grew by 32% at the start of 2023.

A Forbes Advisor survey found that 68% of Americans have applied for a personal loan in the past 12 months.

Consumers primarily report using their personal loan funds to pay for monthly living expenses (27%), debt consolidation (23%) and home improvement (20%).

44% of survey respondents said they borrowed between $1,000 and $4,999, and 2% said they borrowed $5,000 to $9,999.

Average Personal Loan Rates

One of the key factors to consider when researching the best personal loans is the interest rate, as this cost can have long-lasting implications for a borrower’s financial goals. Average personal loan interest rates are not set in stone and can vary depending on the type of lender, loan term and borrower creditworthiness.

Current personal loan interest rates range from 4% to 36%. However, this range is not finite, and interest rates could change anytime due to fluctuating economic conditions.



What Is the Average Personal Loan Amount?

The average personal loan amount for new loans as of the Q4 2022 was $8,018. This represents a 29% increase since Q4 2019, with average loan amounts fluctuating from $6,000 to $7,500 in recent years.

Average Personal Loan Amount by Age

When it comes to borrowing, age may play a role in the size of the loan. Research shows that older generations tend to take out larger personal loans than younger generations.

Baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, hold the highest average personal loan balance as of 2021, at $20,370. Gen X, born between 1965 and 1980, comes in second with an average personal loan balance of $18,922.



Personal Loan Amount by Gender

Recent data from Experian reveals gender differences in personal loan debt. On average, men carry 20% more personal loan debt than women, with men’s personal loan debt averaging at $17,716 and women’s at $14,780.

Moreover, a Forbes Advisor survey found that men (35%) and women (35%) reported using traditional or online personal loans equally. The survey also showed that women tended to borrow less, with 50% of female respondents—compared to 38% of male respondents—borrowing between $1,000 and $4,999.

According to the same survey, both men and women preferred short repayment terms, with 59% of females and 60% of males opting for two years or less. However, when it came to repayment, the survey results showed a significant difference between genders, with 92% of male respondents saying they had already paid their loan in full or were on track to do so, compared to 89% of female respondents who reported the same.

Interestingly, both genders were equally concerned with the rates and fees for a future loan, with 65% of females and 66% of males citing this as the most important factor.

Average Personal Loan Amount in the United States (Including D.C.)

Just as borrowing habits vary between genders and age groups, average personal loan amounts differ from state to state. As of Q4 2022, the top 10 states and regions with the highest average new personal loan account balances are as follows.

Hawaii. $13,258 New Hampshire. $11,705 New Jersey. $11,338 Colorado. $11,142 Connecticut. $10,981 Maryland. $10,788 Washington, D.C. $10,593 New York. $10,312 West Virginia. $10,284 Massachusetts. $10,208

The bottom 10 states with the lowest average new personal loan account balances are as follows.

Oklahoma. $3,428 Texas. $3,914 Alabama. $4,098 New Mexico. $4,349 South Carolina. $4,548 Missouri. $4,859 Mississippi. $4,957 Tennessee. $5,044 Wisconsin. $5,418 Louisiana. $5,460

Total Personal Loan Debt in the U.S.

Personal loan debt in the U.S. has increased by 18.3% from 2021 to 2022, reaching a staggering $516.5 billion. This rise in debt is concerning, given recent reports from TransUnion showing that delinquency rates have also increased for the sixth consecutive quarter.

In Q4 2022, borrower delinquency of those 60 or more days past due grew to 4.14%—the highest level seen since Q4 2011. These figures demonstrate the need for continued education and financial literacy regarding personal debt management.

What Is the Current Outlook for Personal Loans?

As long as inflation remains a concern for the U.S. economy, borrowers can expect the Fed to continue to raise interest rates. This may not directly impact personal loan rates, but borrowers looking to acquire personal loans should anticipate slight increases in interest rates throughout 2023.

With this outlook, borrowers should diligently research and compare offers from different lenders to ensure they get the best possible rates. Despite the potential for modest rate increases, personal loans can still benefit those looking to consolidate debt or finance a large purchase.

Common Personal Loan Uses

Personal loans are a popular way for individuals to access money for various purposes. Some of the most common personal loan uses include:

Emergency cash assistance. A personal loan can be helpful for borrowers who need cash to cover bills and unexpected costs.

A personal loan can be helpful for borrowers who need cash to cover bills and unexpected costs. Debt consolidation. By consolidating multiple debts into one loan, consumers may save money on interest rates or reduce their overall monthly payments. Debt consolidation can also streamline a borrower’s finances and make it easier to manage monthly payments.

By consolidating multiple debts into one loan, consumers may save money on interest rates or reduce their overall monthly payments. Debt consolidation can also streamline a borrower’s finances and make it easier to manage monthly payments. Home improvements and repairs. Personal loans can provide the necessary funds for everything from fixing a leaky roof to upgrading a kitchen. Likewise, consumers can use personal loans to finance larger home improvement projects that increase the resale value of their real estate.

Personal loans can provide the necessary funds for everything from fixing a leaky roof to upgrading a kitchen. Likewise, consumers can use personal loans to finance larger home improvement projects that increase the resale value of their real estate. Moving costs. Costs can add up when moving across the country, out of state or even down the street. A personal loan can help cover these expenses while breaking them into more manageable monthly payments.

Costs can add up when moving across the country, out of state or even down the street. A personal loan can help cover these expenses while breaking them into more manageable monthly payments. Car financing. If a consumer is concerned about auto loans (where the vehicle is used as collateral to secure the loan), a personal loan might help.

If a consumer is concerned about auto loans (where the vehicle is used as collateral to secure the loan), a personal loan might help. Wedding expenses. Saving up cash for a wedding is ideal, but it isn’t always feasible, and costs can add up quickly—especially when it’s time to book vendors and make deposits. A small personal loan can make it easier to manage event-related expenses.

Saving up cash for a wedding is ideal, but it isn’t always feasible, and costs can add up quickly—especially when it’s time to book vendors and make deposits. A small personal loan can make it easier to manage event-related expenses. Medical costs. Even with insurance, medical procedures and treatments can be expensive. Personal loans can make important medical treatment more accessible by reducing upfront costs and allowing for lower monthly payments.

Even with insurance, medical procedures and treatments can be expensive. Personal loans can make important medical treatment more accessible by reducing upfront costs and allowing for lower monthly payments. Education expenses. College tuition is expensive and students face considerable associated costs like textbooks, classroom fees and room and board—many of which require upfront payment. While most lenders don’t extend personal loans for higher education, students and parents can use personal loans to cover other bills to free up cash for college-related expenses.

Personal Loan Terms To Know

Consumers should understand a few common personal loan terms to get the most competitive personal loan terms. These are some loan terminologies and phrases that borrowers commonly encounter when shopping for a personal loan.

Annual Percentage Rate

Annual percentage rate—or APR—is the total yearly cost of obtaining a loan. The rate includes interest and any other finance charges the borrower incurs. Lenders must disclose APRs because the metric empowers consumers to make informed borrowing decisions.

Personal loan APRs typically range from 4% to 36% but vary based on factors like loan type and borrower qualifications.

Loan Term

The loan term is the time a borrower has to repay their loan. Most lenders offer repayment terms between one and seven years. When selecting a loan term, consumers should evaluate available repayment terms based on their unique financial circumstances.

Shorter loan terms result in lower interest accrual and a quicker payoff but higher monthly payments. Longer terms may come with lower monthly payments but can ultimately lead to higher interest accrual over the life of the loan.

Secured vs. Unsecured Loan

A secured loan is a type of loan where an asset, such as a house or car, is used as collateral. If the borrower defaults on a secured loan, the lender can repossess the asset to recover its losses. An unsecured loan is not backed by collateral and is based solely on the borrower’s creditworthiness. Examples of unsecured loans include credit cards and most personal loans.

Secured loans usually offer lower interest rates because they pose less risk to lenders. In contrast, unsecured loans come with higher interest rates because lenders cannot seize collateral in the case of default.

Hard Credit Check vs. Soft Credit Check

Prospective borrowers encounter soft credit checks and hard credit checks when applying for a personal loan. Soft credit checks are not reflected on a consumer’s credit report and don’t affect their credit score. This type of inquiry often occurs when a consumer pulls their credit report, applies for a job or allows a lender to prequalify them for a loan.

A hard credit check typically happens when a borrower formally applies for a loan and the lender pulls their credit report to review it more thoroughly. Hard credit inquiries remain on a consumer’s credit report for two years but only affect their credit score for one year.

Loan Agreement

A loan agreement is a legally binding contract between the lender and the borrower. It outlines the terms and conditions of a loan, including the amount, interest rate, repayment schedule and consequences of nonpayment. Before signing an agreement, borrowers should read and understand the loan terms and conditions to ensure all parties are satisfied with the financial arrangement.

Where To Get Personal Loans

Personal loans have become an excellent option for consumers who want to pay off high-interest debt, fund unexpected expenses or start home improvement projects. There are three main types of financial institutions where consumers can get personal loans: online lenders, banks and credit unions.

Online lenders offer the convenience of applying from home, while traditional banks can sometimes offer lower interest rates. Credit unions often boast personalized service and may be more willing to work with borrowers with less-than-perfect credit.

