Persistent Systems Partners With Microsoft

(RTTNews) - Persistent Systems said it has partnered with Microsoft to accelerate its growth. It will utilize the Microsoft Viva platform to enhance employee experience, utilizing the advanced analytics baked into the platform.

Persistent noted that the Viva platform will transform the way Persistent understands and engages with its employees in real-time. The platform will also provide predictive insights by mapping key organizational metrics and give every employee the tools they need to be successful.

In collaboration with Microsoft, Persistent is building an organization-wide modern data fabric using Microsoft Azure cloud data lake offerings. Persistent will also take the cloud data lake to its industry verticals, thereby expanding its go-to-market offerings.

Persistent noted that it continues to co-innovate with Microsoft to help its enterprise clients modernize and optimize their technology investments with the cloud. Notably, Persistent has developed Patient Care NXT, built on Microsoft Cloud for the Healthcare industry, and published on Microsoft App Source.

