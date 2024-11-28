News & Insights

Perseus Mining Issues Performance Rights to Staff

November 28, 2024 — 11:17 pm EST

Perseus Mining Limited (AU:PRU) has released an update.

Perseus Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 915,134 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are part of the company’s strategy to motivate and retain its workforce. This move reflects Perseus Mining’s commitment to aligning employee interests with company performance.

