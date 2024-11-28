Perseus Mining Issues Performance Rights to Staff

Perseus Mining Limited (AU:PRU) has released an update.
Perseus Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 915,134 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are part of the company’s strategy to motivate and retain its workforce. This move reflects Perseus Mining’s commitment to aligning employee interests with company performance.
