Perseus Mining Expands with Nyanzaga Gold Project

Perseus Mining Limited has fully acquired the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania, following the complete takeover of OreCorp Limited. The company has launched comprehensive work streams, including additional drilling, feasibility studies, and Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED), with plans to make a Final Investment Decision by year’s end and begin gold production in the first quarter of 2027. Perseus aims to solidify its status as a leading pan-African gold producer with multiple operating mines contributing to a significant annual production rate.

