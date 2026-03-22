Perseus Mining Acquires 9.9% Relevant Interest In Aurum Resources

(RTTNews) - Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.AX, PRU.TO) announced that it has acquired a 9.9% relevant interest in Aurum Resources Limited (UAE.AX) through participation in Aurum's equity raising announced today. Aurum's principal asset is the Boundiali Gold Project in northern Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa, which is at the pre-development and pre-study stage.

The Boundiali Gold Project has a reported Ore Resource of 100Mt @ 1.0g/t Au for 3.0Moz of gold.

PRU.AX was trading at A$4.5950 down A$0.2150 or 4.47%.

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