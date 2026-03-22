Markets

Perseus Mining Acquires 9.9% Relevant Interest In Aurum Resources

March 22, 2026 — 09:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.AX, PRU.TO) announced that it has acquired a 9.9% relevant interest in Aurum Resources Limited (UAE.AX) through participation in Aurum's equity raising announced today. Aurum's principal asset is the Boundiali Gold Project in northern Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa, which is at the pre-development and pre-study stage.

The Boundiali Gold Project has a reported Ore Resource of 100Mt @ 1.0g/t Au for 3.0Moz of gold.

PRU.AX was trading at A$4.5950 down A$0.2150 or 4.47%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.