Perrigo: FDA Approves Nicotine Coated Mint Lozenges

(RTTNews) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has received final approval from the FDA for Nicotine Coated Mint Lozenges, 2 mg and 4 mg over-the-counter. Nicotine Coated Mint Lozenges, 2 mg and 4 mg help reduce withdrawal symptoms in consumers who are trying to quit smoking.

The product will be marketed under retailer's store brand labels as a comparable offering to Nicorette Coated Ice Mint Lozenge. Perrigo expects the product to be available for consumers to purchase online and at shelf by early summer 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.