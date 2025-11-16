Perrigo (PRGO) Price Target Decreased by 38.95% to 19.72

The average one-year price target for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) has been revised to $19.72 / share. This is a decrease of 38.95% from the prior estimate of $32.30 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.11% from the latest reported closing price of $13.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perrigo. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRGO is 0.26%, an increase of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.87% to 177,239K shares. The put/call ratio of PRGO is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,920K shares representing 12.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,553K shares , representing an increase of 13.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 53.69% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 8,118K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,415K shares , representing an increase of 20.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 22.09% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,728K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares , representing an increase of 35.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 37.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,478K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,448K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 9.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,397K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,302K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 13.12% over the last quarter.

