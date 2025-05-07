Perrigo Company's Income From Continuing Operations Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO), Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter, reporting earnings from the continuing operations of $0.1 million or $0.00 a share, compared to earnings of $4.1 million or $0.03 a share, last year.

On adjusted basis, net income totaled $83 million or $0.60 a share compared to $40 million or $0.29 a share in the previous year.

On average, analysts estimated earnings of $0.57 a share for the quarter.

Revenue was $1.044 billion for the quarter compared to $1.082 billion in the prior year.

In the pre-market hours, Perrigo's stock is trading at $24.70, up 0.08 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

