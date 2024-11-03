Perpetual Resources Begins Testing at Raptor REE Project

Perpetual Resources Ltd. (AU:PEC) has released an update.

Perpetual Resources Ltd has initiated a metallurgical test work program at its Raptor REE Project in Brazil’s Caldeira Alkaline Complex, with the goal of confirming its potential as a significant rare earth element site. The tests, conducted by Australia’s Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), aim to validate initial recovery factors and assess the project’s metallurgical characteristics, with results expected by the end of 2024. Successful outcomes could pave the way for a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in 2025.

