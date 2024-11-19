Perpetual Limited Acquires Stake in Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies Limited (AU:HSN) has released an update.
Perpetual Limited has acquired a substantial shareholding in Hansen Technologies Limited, now holding 5.267% of the company’s ordinary shares. This significant stake highlights Perpetual’s strategic interest in Hansen Technologies, which could influence the company’s financial trajectory and market perception.
