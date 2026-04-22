Markets

Perpetual Issues Q3 Business Update

April 22, 2026 — 12:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Perpetual (PVQ.F, PPT.AX) reported total AUM was A$219.2 billion as at 31 March 2026, a decrease of 3.6% compared to A$227.5 billion as at 31 December 2025. The company said the decrease was due to unfavourable currency movements of A$3.6 billion, net outflows of A$2.8 billion, and negative market movements of A$1.9 billion. Perpetual reconfirmed its' total expense growth guidance for fiscal 2026 of approximately 1% to 2% for the year.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Bernard Reilly said, "In the March quarter, our Corporate Trust business continued to deliver consistent growth for Perpetual, benefiting both from growth from existing clients and new client wins. The securitisation market, which supports our Debt Markets Services division, was robust through the quarter in the non-bank client segment, and we attracted new clients in our Managed Funds Services and Digital and Markets divisions."

Perpetual shares are trading at A$16.39, down 1.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.