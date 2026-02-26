Markets

Perpetual H1 Profit, Revenue Rise

February 26, 2026 — 01:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Perpetual Limited (PVQ.F), a financial services company, reported a sharp increase in profit for the first half, mainly driven by lower expenses, and the absence of impairment losses recorded in the prior year period.

Net profit before tax rose to A$69.7 million from A$34.7 million a year earlier.

Expenses declined to A$607.2 million from A$634.3 million, while no impairment losses were recorded during the period, compared with A$25.5 million a year earlier.

Net profit after tax climbed to A$53.9 million or 46.5 cents per share from A$12 million or 10.6 cents per share in the previous year.

Excluding one-time items, underlying profit after tax was A$112.7 million, up from A$110.5 million last year.

Revenue edged up to A$704.1 million from A$693 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of A$0.59 per share payable on April 7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.