Perpetual Bonds: Definition, Yield Calculation, Examples

Perpetual bonds have no maturity date, allowing them to pay interest indefinitely, making them appealing for long-term income. They come in different types, such as government and corporate bonds, each with varying risks and interest rates. To understand potential returns, investors should know how to calculate yield, which is found by dividing the annual interest payment by the bond’s current market price.

How Perpetual Bonds Work

Perpetual bonds, often referred to as “perps,” are unique financial instruments that differ from traditional bonds in one key aspect: They have no maturity date. This means that the issuer is not obligated to repay the principal amount at any specific time. Instead, perpetual bonds provide investors with a steady stream of interest payments indefinitely.

These bonds are particularly appealing to investors seeking long-term income, as they offer a fixed interest rate that can provide a reliable source of cash flow over time. The interest rates of perpetual bonds also are typically higher than those of bonds with a fixed maturity, which helps compensate investors for the lack of a maturity date and the associated risks, such as prolonged exposure to an issuer’s credit risk and the possibility that the issuer can call the bond at any time, including before an interest rate adjustment.

Investors also should be aware that the value of perpetual bonds can fluctuate with changes in interest rates, and their yield may not necessarily keep pace with inflation.

Benefits of a Perpetual Bond

Perpetual bonds can offer a number of upsides. Here are four to consider:

Stable stream of income: One of the primary benefits of perpetual bonds is their ability to provide a stable income stream. Since these bonds do not mature, they continue to pay interest to bondholders for as long as the issuer remains solvent. This can be particularly attractive for retirees or those looking to supplement their income with reliable cash flow.

How to Calculate Yield and Value of a Perpetual Bond

To determine the value of a perpetual bond, investors will use the formula:

Value = Annual Coupon Payment / Required Rate of Return

This formula assumes that the bond will continue to pay the same coupon indefinitely. The required rate of return is the investor’s desired yield, which can vary based on market conditions and individual risk tolerance. For example, if an investor requires a 4% return and the bond pays an annual coupon of 40, the bond's value would be $1,000.

Meanwhile, the yield of a perpetual bond is determined using the following formula:

Yield = Annual Coupon Payment / Current Market Price of the Bond

This calculation provides the current yield, which reflects the return an investor can expect based on the bond’s current price. So, if a perpetual bond has an annual coupon payment of 50 and is currently priced at $1,000, the yield would be 5%.

Understanding both the valuation and yield allows investors to compare perpetual bonds with other fixed-income securities and make strategic investment choices.

What Is the Duration of a Perpetual Bond?

There is technically no maturity date of a perpetual bond, which many investors find attractive when compared to other bonds. The concept of duration in bond investing typically refers to the sensitivity of a bond’s price to changes in interest rates. For perpetual bonds, the duration is theoretically infinite because they do not have a fixed end date.

However, in practical terms, the duration of a perpetual bond can be approximated by dividing the bond’s coupon rate by the current market interest rate. This approximation can help investors understand how the bond’s price might fluctuate with interest rate changes, providing a useful measure for managing interest rate risk.

Bottom Line

Perpetual bonds provide long-term income with no maturity date, offering regular interest payments indefinitely. Often issued by financial institutions and corporations, they can be an option for income-seeking investors. To evaluate their potential return, investors should calculate yield by comparing the bond's coupon rate to its market price. This helps determine whether the bond is a good choice compared to other fixed-income investments.

