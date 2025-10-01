Markets
Perpetua Resources CFO Jessica Largent To Step Down; Names Mark Murchison Successor

October 01, 2025 — 08:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) on Wednesday said Chief Financial Officer and Board member Jessica Largent will step down from both roles effective October 1. The Board has appointed Mark Murchison as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1.

Jessica Largent will retire on January 2, 2026. Largent will remain as an advisor to the CFO through the end of 2025 to facilitate transition and support ongoing project financing.

Mark Murchison with more than 25 years of experience and most previously worked as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary at US Vanadium, a private vanadium producer based in Arkansas.

In the pre-market trading, Perpetua Resources is 0.84% higher at $20.40 on the Nasdaq.

