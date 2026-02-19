Pernod Ricard H1 Group Share Of Net Profit From Recurring Ops. Declines

(RTTNews) - Pernod Ricard (PRN.L, PER.DE, PDRDF.PK, RI.PA) reported that its first half net profit declined 17% to 1.0 billion euros. Group share of net profit from recurring operations was 1.02 billion euros, a decline of 20.1%. Net earnings per share from recurring operations was 4.04 euros, down 20.1%.

First half net sales declined 15% year-over-year to 5.25 billion euros. Organic sales decline was 5.9%, for the period.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect a transition year with improving trends in organic net sales, skewed toward second half. For the medium term, the company projects organic net sales growth, aiming for the range of 3% to 6% p.a. on average, with annual organic operating margin expansion.

At last close, Pernod Ricard shares were trading at 81.7 euros, down 3.61%.

