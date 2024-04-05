Permitting Reform: Hurdles in the U.S. Energy Buildout and Transition

The United States faces a critical bottleneck in its energy buildout and eventual transition—the inefficient permitting process. This complex web of regulations significantly delays the construction of crucial energy infrastructure, hindering both renewable energy projects such as solar farms and vital natural gas pipelines that are powering both the AI revolution and the broader shift away from coal.

The Problem:

Excessive Delays: The permitting process for energy projects can stretch on for years, even in the absence of significant opposition. The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) took over seven years to come to fruition, far exceeding the initial estimated timeline, while solar farms are often delayed due to transmission line delays.

Bureaucratic Overlap: Layers of regulations and overlapping jurisdictions create a complex and inefficient system. This leads to delays, increased costs and uncertainty for project developers.

Litigation Risks: The potential for legal challenges from various stakeholders, including environmental groups and local communities, further complicates the permitting process and adds significant uncertainty.

The Need for Reform:

Streamlining Processes: Streamlining the permitting process is crucial to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources and ensure the reliable flow of natural gas for power generation and other uses.

Reducing Delays: Reducing the time that it takes to obtain permits and reducing the risk of litigation of those permits is essential for energy projects to meet growing energy demands, particularly from sectors like AI.

While both sides of the aisle recognize the need for permitting reform, achieving consensus and implementing effective changes will require significant effort and collaboration between federal and state government agencies, industry stakeholders, local communities and environmental groups. However, if these challenges are addressed and comprehensive permitting reform is implemented, the U.S. can meet growing energy demands with a lower carbon footprint utilizing our abundant natural gas, renewables and nuclear resources rather than relying on fuels such as coal, which still generates about 20% of U.S. electricity.

Parag Sanghani, CFA®

Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager