Permian Resources (PR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Permian Resources (PR) reported revenue of $1.2 billion, down 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.27, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average daily net production - Total : 385,118.00 BOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 376,102.50 BOE/D.

: 385,118.00 BOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 376,102.50 BOE/D. Average daily net production - Natural gas : 664,686.00 Mcf/D compared to the 673,265.90 Mcf/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 664,686.00 Mcf/D compared to the 673,265.90 Mcf/D average estimate based on five analysts. Average daily net production - NGL : 97,804.00 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 88,131.18 BBL/D.

: 97,804.00 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 88,131.18 BBL/D. Average sales prices - Gas - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $0.76 compared to the $0.74 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $0.76 compared to the $0.74 average estimate based on five analysts. Average daily net production - Oil : 176,533.00 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 175,687.70 BBL/D.

: 176,533.00 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 175,687.70 BBL/D. Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $65.32 versus $65.74 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $65.32 versus $65.74 estimated by four analysts on average. Average sales prices - Oil - Excluding the effects of hedging : $62.71 compared to the $63.12 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $62.71 compared to the $63.12 average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales prices - NGL - Excluding the effects of GP&T : $17.75 compared to the $17.79 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $17.75 compared to the $17.79 average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales prices - Natural gas - Excluding the effects of GP&T : $0.50 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.51.

: $0.50 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.51. Net Revenues- Oil sales : $1.01 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenues- NGL sales : $158.02 million versus $139.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $158.02 million versus $139.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenues- Natural gas sales: $30.17 million compared to the $50.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Permian Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Permian Resources have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

