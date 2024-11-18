Permex Petroleum’s Revitalization and Financial Progress

Permex Petroleum Corporation (TSE:OIL) has released an update.

Permex Petroleum has revitalized its operations with new leadership and has successfully raised approximately $4.2 million in capital since April 2024. The company has resumed production at its Breedlove asset and is compliant with reporting requirements in both Canada and the U.S. for the first time since 2023. These developments mark significant progress for Permex as it overcomes previous financial and operational challenges.

