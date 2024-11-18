News & Insights

Stocks

Permex Petroleum’s Revitalization and Financial Progress

November 18, 2024 — 03:05 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Permex Petroleum Corporation (TSE:OIL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Permex Petroleum has revitalized its operations with new leadership and has successfully raised approximately $4.2 million in capital since April 2024. The company has resumed production at its Breedlove asset and is compliant with reporting requirements in both Canada and the U.S. for the first time since 2023. These developments mark significant progress for Permex as it overcomes previous financial and operational challenges.

For further insights into TSE:OIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.