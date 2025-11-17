Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NasdaqCM:PESI) has been revised to $20.40 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.94% from the latest reported closing price of $12.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perma-Fix Environmental Services. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 10.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PESI is 0.09%, an increase of 18.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.95% to 9,426K shares. The put/call ratio of PESI is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mak Capital One holds 816K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing an increase of 88.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PESI by 807.77% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 777K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 458K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PESI by 13.36% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 426K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PESI by 49.06% over the last quarter.

