PerkinElmer (PKI) Unveils GC Platform to Simplify Lab Operations

PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI recently introduced the GC 2400 Platform that can help lab teams to streamline lab operations, deliver precise results and perform more flexible monitoring. The GC 2400 Platform is an advanced, automated gas chromatography (GC), headspace sampler and GC/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) solution and has been created for high throughput environments.



The new platform has been designed to be productive with respect to pharmaceutical, food, environmental and industrial analyses. In fact, this platform combines systems, software and a broad range of columns and consumables to cater to customers’ different workflow needs.



The launch of this platform is likely to boost PerkinElmer’s Environment Health business line – part of the company’s Discovery & Analytical Solutions (DAS) segment.

Benefits of the GC 2400 Platform

When it comes to complicated applications and high throughput lab environments, the GC automated sampling capabilities help to lower hands-on time and human error, while the industry-unique automated headspace/pneumatics technology provides superior precision.



Whether inside or outside the lab, monitoring single or multiple GC 2400 systems is easy through the utilization of the wireless, touchscreen tablet interface running the PerkinElmer Simplicity Vision app.

By taking into account sustainability and safety, built-in sensors and a software-driven gas saver mode lower operational gas consumption and lend support to carrier gas alternatives such as hydrogen.



Per management, this platform enables teams of any experience level to better manage and monitor their GC analyses from the sample through result, which can help them focus on high-value activities in their labs and businesses.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global gas chromatography market was worth $2.5 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2018-2025). The rising adoption of GC in different industries and technological advancements in GC is likely to drive market growth. Hence, this announcement comes at an opportune time for PerkinElmer.

Recent Developments

This month, PerkinElmer’s company – EUROIMMUN – introduced two CE-marked assays that allow the identification of IgG antibodies that form against SARS-CoV-2 and are available to laboratories in countries accepting the CE mark. The two assays are the Anti-SARS-CoV-2 RBD ChLIA (IgG) and the Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Omicron ELISA (IgG).



Again, this month, the company introduced the research use only (RUO) BioQule NGS System, which is an automated benchtop solution for next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation of up to eight samples. Backed by automated thermocycling, integrated quality control through optical quantification and strong liquid handling technology into a single device, the BioQule NGS System can help researchers deliver superior quality NGS libraries.

