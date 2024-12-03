News & Insights

Perion Partners with a360media to Enhance Retail Media

December 03, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Perion Network (PERI) has released an update.

Perion Network has partnered with a360media to enhance retail media technology for premium publishers like Us Weekly and Life & Style. This strategic alliance allows publishers to leverage Perion’s advanced AI-driven advertising solutions, offering dynamic and localized campaigns that engage consumers across multiple digital channels. With global retail media spending projected to grow significantly, this collaboration positions publishers to capitalize on expanding advertising budgets.

