Perion Partners with a360media to Enhance Retail Media

Perion Network (PERI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Perion Network has partnered with a360media to enhance retail media technology for premium publishers like Us Weekly and Life & Style. This strategic alliance allows publishers to leverage Perion’s advanced AI-driven advertising solutions, offering dynamic and localized campaigns that engage consumers across multiple digital channels. With global retail media spending projected to grow significantly, this collaboration positions publishers to capitalize on expanding advertising budgets.

For further insights into PERI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.