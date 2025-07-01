Perimeter Solutions Opens State-of-the-Art PHOS-CHEK® Fire Retardant Facility in Sacramento, California

Perimeter Solutions opened a 110,000-square-foot facility in Sacramento to enhance fire retardant production and reduce emissions.

Perimeter Solutions has inaugurated a new 110,000-square-foot facility at McClellan Park in Sacramento, California, dedicated to producing PHOS-CHEK® fire retardants. This advanced facility can generate up to 360,000 pounds of fire retardant daily, equipped with cutting-edge machinery and HEPA filtration to ensure virtually zero emissions. The site will enhance production and distribution capabilities, enabling rapid delivery of fire retardants to airbases across North America, crucial for responding to the increasing wildfire threats. The facility will manufacture three key PHOS-CHEK® products, emphasizing Perimeter Solutions' commitment to innovation, reliability, and environmental stewardship in supporting firefighting efforts. With this facility, Perimeter now operates seven production plants and distribution centers, positioning itself to effectively assist firefighting agencies throughout North America.

Potential Positives

Perimeter Solutions inaugurated a state-of-the-art 110,000-square-foot PHOS-CHEK® facility, enhancing production capacity to meet increasing demand for fire retardants in response to heightened wildfire seasons.

The facility features advanced equipment and HEPA filtration, resulting in virtually zero emissions, showcasing the company's commitment to environmental stewardship.

With the opening of this facility, Perimeter Solutions strengthens its distribution capabilities, allowing for rapid delivery of fire retardants to airbases across North America, ensuring support for firefighters during emergencies.

The investment reflects Perimeter Solutions' ongoing commitment to innovation and reliability in providing high-quality firefighting solutions, which is vital given forecasts predicting a heightened wildfire season in 2025.

Potential Negatives

While the opening of the new facility signifies expansion, it may also indicate that existing production facilities were unable to meet demand, raising concerns about previous operational efficiencies.



The significant investment in this facility hints at increased operational costs, which may impact profit margins if revenue from increased production does not meet expectations.



Despite the focus on environmental stewardship through virtually zero emissions, the company's commitment to expand production could attract scrutiny regarding their overall environmental impact and sustainability practices during wildfire crises.

FAQ

What is the size of the new PHOS-CHEK® facility?

The new PHOS-CHEK® facility spans 110,000 square feet.

How much fire retardant can the facility produce daily?

The facility can produce up to 360,000 pounds of PHOS-CHEK® fire retardant every day.

What technologies are used in the new facility?

It features advanced equipment and a HEPA filtration system for virtually zero emissions.

Where is the new PHOS-CHEK® facility located?

The facility is located at McClellan Park in Sacramento, California.

Why was the facility built?

The facility was built to support increasing demands during wildfire seasons in California and across North America.

Full Release







110,000-square-foot facility can produce up to 360,000 pounds of PHOS-CHEK







®







fire retardant every day











Advanced equipment and HEPA filtration deliver virtually zero emissions









CLAYTON, Mo., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:



PRM



), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality fire retardant and firefighting foam concentrates, marked the grand opening of its new PHOS-CHEK



®



facility at McClellan Park in Sacramento, California, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 110,000-square-foot site will serve as a major hub for production and distribution, supporting the company’s ability to deliver PHOS-CHEK to any airbase in North America within hours.





The company has made this substantial investment to support the increasingly demanding wildfire seasons in California and across the country. This facility will produce three of the company’s most used fire retardants:







PHOS-CHEK



®



MVP-Fx – An ultra-high visibility fire retardant used extensively by CAL FIRE to battle California wildfires



PHOS-CHEK MVP-Fx – An ultra-high visibility fire retardant used extensively by CAL FIRE to battle California wildfires



PHOS-CHEK



®



259-Fx – The only fire retardant technology approved for use by fixed-tank helicopters, which requires solutions that exhibit extremely low corrosion due to the sensitive equipment on board



PHOS-CHEK 259-Fx – The only fire retardant technology approved for use by fixed-tank helicopters, which requires solutions that exhibit extremely low corrosion due to the sensitive equipment on board



PHOS-CHEK



®



LCE20-Fx – Perimeter Solutions’ newest fire retardant technology that combines high performance with strong environmental characteristics











“Our new site at McClellan Park is one of the most advanced fire retardant production facilities in the world,” said Jeff Emery, President of Global Fire Safety at Perimeter Solutions. “Since breaking ground nearly two years ago, our team has worked diligently to install state-of-the-art equipment that maximizes production efficiency. Just as importantly, we designed the facility to be one of the cleanest of its kind. Thanks to a sophisticated HEPA filtration system, virtually zero emissions are released into the environment.”





With the addition of the McClellan site, Perimeter Solutions now has seven PHOS-CHEK production facilities, as well as seven distribution sites strategically located across the United States and Canada to ensure the company can provide 24/7/365 support to firefighters battling wildfires anywhere in North America.





“Our investment in the McClellan facility demonstrates Perimeter Solutions’ ongoing commitment to innovation, reliability, and environmental stewardship. Building this new facility and updating our capabilities at San Bernardino Airbase and Fox Field Airbase in Lancaster, California, helps to strengthen our ability to respond rapidly to wildfire emergencies with the highest quality fire retardant technology available. We are focused on ensuring that firefighters have what they need, when they need it, to save lives and protect property from wildfire,” said Shannon Horn, Chief Operating Officer at Perimeter Solutions.





Forecasts for the 2025 wildfire season predict heightened activity. With expanded capabilities at McClellan and across its network, Perimeter Solutions is well-positioned to meet the challenges ahead, delivering PHOS-CHEK fire retardant for both aerial and ground applications to support firefighting agencies across North America. To learn more, visit



https://www.perimeter-solutions.com/en/fire-safety-fire-retardants/



.







About Perimeter Solutions







Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:



PRM



) is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn’t offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as ‘Trusted Solutions that Save’ – because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK



®



and FIRE-TROL



®



retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA



®



and SOLBERG



®



firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA



®



extinguishing agents and retardants. For more information on how we use our experience, responsibility, and integrity to deliver trusted solutions that help improve firefighting performance, visit:



www.perimeter-solutions.com



.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4292bdf6-9a84-4110-819f-967d79336587









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0afd7c57-1f00-46f1-afd2-6e27ed518c69





