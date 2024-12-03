Performance Shipping secures time charter contract for M/T P. Aliki

Performance Shipping (PSHG) announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with SeaRiver Maritime, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ExxonMobil (XOM), for the 2010-built, 105,304 dwt LR2 Aframax tanker vessel, M/T P. Aliki. The gross charter rate will be $33,500 per day for a period of seven months +/- 15 days at the option of the Charterer and is expected to commence at the beginning of December. This charter will generate approximately $6.6 million of gross revenue for the minimum duration of the charter.

