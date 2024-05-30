News & Insights

Performance Shipping Sails to Profitable Q1

May 30, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Performance Shipping (PSHG) has released an update.

Performance Shipping Inc. reports a profitable first quarter in 2024 with net income reaching $11.4 million, despite a decrease in revenue and time-charter equivalent rates compared to the previous year. The company cites a solid tanker market, supported by longer haul voyages and limited supply growth, as a key factor in their strong performance. Additionally, Performance Shipping announces its strategy for fleet expansion with new tanker constructions, aiming to enhance its participation in the energy transition.

