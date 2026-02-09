Performance Food Group Subsidiary To Offer $1.06 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), a food distributing company, Monday announced that its subsidiary Performance Food Group, Inc. intends to offer $1.06 billion of Senior Notes due 2034.

Performance Food Group, Inc. or PFG plans to use the net proceeds together with borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to redeem all of its outstanding 5.5 percent Senior Notes due 2027, including fees and expenses related to it.

The notes will be guaranteed by the parent company, i.e. Performance Food Group Company and each of PFGC's existing and future material subsidiaries.

On Friday, PFGC shares closed at $94.40, up 4.75% on the New York Stock Exchange.

