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Performance Food Group Revises Annual Adj. EBITDA, Sales Outlook

May 06, 2026 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) said on Wednesday that it has revised its guidance for the full year.

For fiscal 2026, the Group now expects adjusted EBITDA of around $1.9 billion to $1.93 billion, compared with the prior guidance of around $1.875 billion to $1.975 billion.

For fiscal 2026, Performance Food now anticipates net sales of approximately $67.7 billion to $68 billion against the prior expectation of $67.25 billion to $68.25 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company had reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion, with sales of $63.3 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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