Performance Food Group Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group (PFGC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $166.5 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $150.1 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Performance Food Group reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $15.189 billion from $14.865 billion last year.

Performance Food Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $166.5 Mln. vs. $150.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $15.189 Bln vs. $14.865 Bln last year.

