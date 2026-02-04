Performance Food Group Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group (PFGC) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $61.7 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $42.4 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Performance Food Group reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $16.444 billion from $15.638 billion last year.

Performance Food Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $61.7 Mln. vs. $42.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $16.444 Bln vs. $15.638 Bln last year.

