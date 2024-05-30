Performance Comparison: Super Micro Computer And Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Super Micro Computer Background

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Super Micro Computer Inc 46.76 9.65 4.14 9.85% $0.4 $0.6 200.01% Apple Inc 29.61 39.34 7.79 31.88% $30.74 $42.27 -4.31% NetApp Inc 26.77 24.40 4.07 35.49% $0.46 $1.15 5.24% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 12.54 1.10 0.85 1.82% $1.23 $2.46 -13.5% Pure Storage Inc 331.58 16.13 7.40 5.41% $0.11 $0.57 -2.52% Eastman Kodak Co 7.70 0.43 0.43 2.66% $0.06 $0.05 -10.43% AstroNova Inc 28.24 1.53 0.90 3.06% $0.01 $0.01 -0.65% Transact Technologies Inc 60.50 0.94 0.59 -2.66% $-0.0 $0.01 -52.01% Average 70.99 11.98 3.15 11.09% $4.66 $6.65 -11.17%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Super Micro Computer, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 46.76 is lower than the industry average by 0.66x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.65, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.81x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 4.14, which is 1.31x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.85% that is 1.24% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $400 Million is 0.09x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $600 Million, which indicates 0.09x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 200.01%, outperforming the industry average of -11.17%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Super Micro Computer alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Super Micro Computer has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Super Micro Computer indicate that it is undervalued compared to its peers in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest that the company may be facing operational challenges. On the other hand, the high revenue growth rate implies potential for future expansion and market share gains.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.